Julie Green: Celebrating Seniors Month





Check against delivery Mr. Speaker, June is the month of the elderly, a time for us to recognize the important role of the elderly in our families, communities and territory. They connect us to language, land and culture and connect the past and the future. Under the Northwest Territories Government’s Mandate, 2019-2023, we are supporting this role by enabling older people to age in place with dignity. We want to help seniors stay in their homes and communities for as long as they can. In order to be successful, we must address the core issues that affect older people’s ability to live in their communities. We partnered across government and engaged with older people, their families and caregivers, municipal and Indigenous governments and community organizations to determine how we can improve programs, services and initiatives to better meet the needs of older people. The feedback we received helped the department develop the Seniors Strategic Framework that will shape future efforts across government. The framework will be presented this August. Mr. Speaker, throughout the engagement process, we heard from seniors about their desire to be valued and involved in meaningful ways in their communities. Today is Intergenerational Day. Here is an opportunity to pause, reflect and reach across generations, fostering understanding, respect and meaningful relationships. Elders want to connect with children, youth and adults alike, and share history, culture, traditions and wisdom gleaned from life experiences. Having strong intergenerational ties not only contributes to well-being, but also fosters a deep sense of community belonging. We need to recognize that many older people experience isolation and loneliness, which poses serious risks to their physical and mental well-being, and makes them vulnerable to elder abuse. I encourage everyone to reach out and spend time with the seniors in their lives and communities. Mr. Speaker, I would also like to acknowledge that World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is coming up on June 15. The United Nations established this day to create awareness and encourage dialogue about all types of abuse and neglect experienced by the elderly. Governments, communities and families must all play key roles in maintaining the well-being and safety of older people. The Northwest Territories Government is reinforcing this point by providing a poster and fact sheet about the different types of abuse faced by older people. These resources are available on the Department of Health and Human Services website and will be distributed to communities this summer. In closing, Mr. Speaker, I urge all residents to join me in celebrating the role seniors play in our lives and recognize their important contributions to creating healthy, vibrant families and communities across the NWT . They have laid the foundations for everything we plan to improve and realize further, a foundation that is critical to the future of the territory Thank you, Mr. President.

