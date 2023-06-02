Western research explores permanent supportive housing

New research has shown that when considering how to move the most vulnerable Canadians from homelessness to housing, the network of supporters available within that housing is critical to its success.

Using Woodfield GateIndwell permanent supportive housing building in London, Ont., as a case study, nursing professor Abe Oudshoorn and a team of researchers from the Center for Research on Health Equity and Social Inclusion at Western explored the nuances that make permanent supportive housing successful. especially for those with the highest support needs.

of Canada National Housing Strategy has a number of priorities, and one is housing Canada’s most vulnerable people, Oudshoorn said. We know that housing is a foundation, but some people need extra help to get that housing and then keep that housing.

When Oudshoorn learned that Indwell was opening its first site in London and taking thirty individuals out of long-term mental health care and others off the street, he wanted to dig into how their model worked by talking directly to the residents themselves and analyzing the quant. health and social outcomes. The team collected data from residents and staff, as well as partners, members and community leaders over a two-year period.

Permanent supportive housing is recognized as the critical tool to end homelessness for people with complex needs, said Steven Rolfe, director of health partnerships at Indwell. This research affirms the value of supportive housing and the need to create pathways to produce more.

A support platform

Final report demonstrated that the permanent supportive housing model works because it offers not just bricks and mortar, but a whole platform of supports, including on-site healthcare services, medication management, check-ins with health and social care providers and optional supports such as programs of food and communal services. . As a result, residents at Woodfield Gate have stayed in their tenancy, improved their health and become more engaged in community activities.

What differentiates housing for the most vulnerable and the most marginalized is the supportive part. That is what was missing that created their homelessness, and that is what is needed to end their homelessness, Oudshoorn said.

After her landlord sold the building she lived in, Cathy Woodward was homeless twice before finding a permanent home in Woodfield Gate. Living with diabetes and using a wheelchair, Woodward said staff check-ins and access to an on-site nurse have been extremely important to her well-being.

They are very good here. If they don’t see you for a day, they’ll come in and check on you and see how you’re doing, she said.

Residents interviewed for the report noted that three interrelated themes were essential to sustaining their long-term housing: affordability, a sense of community, and available and timely support, even something as simple as daily access to food.

The report also indicated that while supportive housing is essential to helping Canada’s most vulnerable, it is not currently included in the National Housing Strategy. There is no clear funding route for not-for-profit housing providers like Indwell to access funding to include these on-site supports for residents.

Giving priority to those with the highest needs

With the strategy currently under review, Oudshoorn hopes this report will help inform discussions about what is needed moving forward.

It is no surprise to anyone that we are in a housing crisis and the National Housing Strategy must be our way out of it, said Oudshoorn. If we keep doing what we’re doing, we’ll keep getting what we’re getting, and that’s failing to prioritize those most in need. So I hope our governments see the value of this model and find ways to fund the support and care that will make housing affordable and permanent.