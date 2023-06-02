Making advance care planning more accessible to people with disabilities





June 1, 2023 | Ottawa, Ontario | Health Canada Palliative care is a critical part of the health care system in Canada as it helps improve the quality of life for as long as possible. Advance Care Planning (ACP) is a process that focuses on thinking about your values ​​and wishes and letting others know what kind of care you would like in the future. The Government of Canada is committed to raising awareness of ACP and removing the barriers many people face in accessing the care they need. As part of National AccessAbility Week, the Honorable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced over $1.4 million in funding over two years to the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA) to make ACP resources more universally accessible . This funding will specifically support Making ACP more accessible to Canadians with Disabilities the project. This project will identify accessibility gaps and information needs for people with disabilities, their carers and the organizations that support them. It also aims to develop and distribute accessible ACP tools and resources aimed at addressing barriers faced by disability communities and increasing their awareness of ACP. The Government of Canada is working with provinces and territories, people with serious illnesses and disabilities, caregivers, partners and communities to improve the quality and availability of palliative care for everyone in Canada, including those who are most vulnerable. This work includes the development of a Framework and implementation of the Palliative Care Action Plan. The main commitments of the Action Plan include: awareness of palliative care and grief,

improving palliative care skills and support for health care providers and others,

improving data and research;

improving access for underserved populations; and,

improving access to culturally sensitive palliative care for Indigenous communities. As part of these efforts, Health Canada launched a public education campaign in March 2023 to increase awareness of palliative care and grief for non-palliative care providers. Phase II will begin in the summer of 2023 and will expand the audience to reach people living with a serious illness and their families. Together, with all partners, we will continue to work to ensure that everyone gets the care they deserve.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2023/06/making-advance-care-planning-more-accessible-to-persons-with-disabilities.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos