Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport begins construction on new air cargo facility





With the ceremonial turning of the dirt, the Birmingham Airport Authority is preparing to begin construction on a $27 million air cargo facility at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new building will be the home base for a new line of business that includes weekly, scheduled international cargo flights from Stuttgart, Germany. This has been a long-standing goal of the airport, and to see everyone come together is a huge win for our community, said Darlene Wilson, chairman of the Birmingham Airport Authority. We have the infrastructure in place. We have the best partners in the business. And we are determined to continue building on what we created earlier this year. In February, the airport teamed up with global logistics leader Kuehne+Nagel in a partnership that is bringing regularly scheduled international cargo flights to Birmingham. The partnership is poised to, over time, transform Birmingham into a long-term gateway to and from the US Southeast Corridor. Kuehne+Nagel is currently operating out of a temporary hangar, but will move into the new air cargo facility once it is completed. Construction is expected to last 10 months and be completed in the spring of 2024. The building will have: 53,000 square feet with 48,500 square feet of warehouse space.

17 ports in cargo ports and five air bay doors.

Four stacked doors (two in the air and two on the ground).

Office space with conference rooms, toilets and break rooms.

A mezzanine area above the office space. Last year, there were 1,564 air cargo operations at the airport that moved almost 21 metric tons of cargo in the region. These numbers are expected to increase with twice-weekly international cargo flights that began last month. Birmingham is seen as ideal for building an additional cargo business because of its central location and because the delivery of cargo to customers will not be slowed down by the congested conditions that exist at major hub airports. First air cargo flight from Stuttgart, Germany arrives at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport BY Alabama News Center IN Vimeo. This new operation at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport mirrors what is happening in several other secondary markets across the country. Smaller airports that have the infrastructure in place and storage capacity to offer are taking advantage of the industry’s desire to get cargo to customers faster, cheaper and on a more predictable schedule. Learn more about operations and flights at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport at flybirmingham.com.

