‘A movement not a moment’: Dal recognizes National AccessAbility Week – Dal News

When National AccessAbility Weekstarted on Sunday, people in our province were coming to terms with another pressing issue: the rapid spread of wildfires.

Dalhousie University responded quickly to provide support to students, faculty and staff who may be affected by the fires and, in doing so, demonstrated its commitment to fostering a caring, kind, safe and empathetic campus community.

This proactive approach to helping each other reflects the same spirit that lies at the heart of Dalhousie University’s Accessibility Plan. This master plan, published last year, provides a roadmap to make all Dals campuses fully accessible by removing barriers to education, employment and research, with plans to go above and beyondAccessibility Actapproved in 2017 by the Government of Nova Scotia.

That provincial act recognizes accessibility as a human right and outlines how the province will improve accessibility by preventing and removing barriers, with the goal of an accessible Nova Scotia by 2030.

As legislation is certain, but perhaps even before that, it really does seem like Dal is finally acknowledging the issues surrounding accessibility, says Dr. Judy E. MacDonald, director of the School of Social Work and associate dean of equity and inclusion in the Faculty. of Health.

I introduce myself to the social work students in our program and I say, I can guarantee it: each of you will be affected by disability, either by family members, by the situations you find yourself in, perhaps by a temporary disability, or you will be . working with people with disabilities, says Dr. MacDonald, who is also founder of the Dals Staff and Faculty Disability Caucus.

Disability is a human right’

rla McDevitt, Dals’ director of accessible employment, points to a key quote from a Supreme Court of Canada decision that reflects how important employment is to a person.

Work is one of the most essential aspects of a person’s life, providing the individual with a means of financial support and, equally important, a contributing role in society, the quote states. A person’s employment is an essential component of his or her sense of identity, self-esteem and emotional well-being.

People with disabilities in Nova Scotia are unemployed and underemployed, with more than 30,000 Nova Scotians between the ages of 24 and 64 living with a disability. These individuals have the potential to work in inclusive labor market conditions, but currently are not due to the barriers they face.

Disability is a human right, says McDevitt, noting that one in five Nova Scotians aged 15 and over identify as having a disability, the highest percentage of any Canadian province. This includes not only visible and physical disabilities, but also mental, intellectual, learning and sensory impairments.

Shown right:rla McDevitt.

The DalsAccessibility Plan carefully complies not only with the Nova Scotia Human Rights Act, but also with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The Dals Plan focuses on the following six key focus areas:

The built environment;

teaching, learning and research;

goods and services;

information and communication;

transportation;

and employment.

In addition to employee resources, like those offered as we work together to tackle Nova Scotia’s devastating wildfires, Dal also offers referrals to confidential mental health and addictions services above and beyond EFAPoriented towards individual needs.

Other accommodations include access to specialized services provided by Nova Scotia Health (NSH), such asCalmnessapplication, which is available to all Nova Scotians at no cost.

We also do OT (occupational therapy) referrals, ergonomic assessments, workplace functional analysis and independent psychiatric assessments, McDevitt said, adding that Dal manages sick leave and work injuries in-house and works with providers such asLifeMark for treatment plans.

Other resources available to staff and students include accessible parking, assistive technology, Communication Access Real-Time Interpretation (CART) and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters, various positive sensory environments, and specialized safety precautions for those with physical disabilities among many others.

It’s really important that we design workplaces where people with disabilities are employed and included with benefits, says McDevitt. And we need to invite people with disabilities and employees with disabilities into that conversation.

There is nothing for us without us, she said. This is important to keep in mind when creating those spaces, because these are the people who know what they need.

Identifying as disabled: Inclusive language is key

This includes people such as Dr. MacDonald, who identifies as (disabled) because she has long lived with chronic pain. For him, even the very language we use to describe those who identify as disabled is essential to understanding different perspectives.

We need to change the way we understand disability and see (dis)ability, says Dr. MacDonald (shown below left), who believes that ability should be highlighted in (dis)ability by including a capital letter A.

If people with (dis)abilities have overcome multiple barriers to entering university, finding employment, finding accessible housing and transport, then they have many skills that we know better, she says.

Dr. MacDonald also emphasizes that Dalhousie and every institution must take responsibility for recognizing the structural barriers driven by ability and working to dismantle them. This includes recognizing how Nova Scotia’s wildfires will disproportionately affect members of the community with disabilities.

McDevitt agrees that inclusive language should be top of mind when creating an accessible environment on campus. We work with our colleagues in talent management and academic staff relations so that we can provide accommodation for employees.

If spaces are not accessible, what you say to people with disabilities is not welcome; you are excluded; you’re not involved, McDevitt explains.

A much-needed lens on the intersectionality between disability and other identity groups is also essential for long-term systemic change, she says.

We experience marginalization between those who have privilege and those who don’t, McDevitt said. People from marginalized groups are disproportionately affected by disability because of what they have to go through as a marginalized person every day.

Committed to an accessible educational environment

Ashley Coffin, planner and project manager for Truro Starton Dals Agricultural Campus and member of the Accessibility Coordinating Committee, is one of many staff dedicated to creating safe spaces for these types of conversations around the Dals Accessibility Plan.



Student Learning Commons featured on Dal’s campus in Truro.

We are committed to providing an accessible educational environment that supports all students, faculty and staff so that we can all thrive, says Coffin (shown below right), who also works in planning and analytics within the Provost’s office and Academic Vice Provost at the Dals Agricultural Campus.

Dal is doing this work from a place of strong foundation, enhancing the programming and services that colleagues in Human Resources and Student Affairs have built upon for many years.

For Coffin, that means doing the hard ground to gather information for and from the committee to ensure Dal is meeting and exceeding those recommendations and key accessibility resources.

The plan supports our goal to integrate access across all work across departments, teams and faculty, Coffin said. As a committee, we are ensuring that the first voice is represented around the table and we are working together to ensure that we raise awareness as we move forward in meeting our goals and expectations as an institution to work towards promoting a barrier-free accessible university .

This is also why taking time to recognize National Accessibility Week each year, in addition to Dalhousie’s own Accessibility Week held each fall when more students are on campus and in classrooms, is necessary to help spark of conversations, to debunk myths and create that much-needed positive change.

About one in six students studying at the Truro Campus is eligible for accommodation through Nova Scotia’s post-secondary accessibility program, Coffin said. There are less than 800 students on our campus. These students need our support and encouragement.

Whether it’s directing students to health services, granting extra time for assignments or exams on a case-by-case basis, providing a specific physical environment so a student can complete work, or providing tutors or scribes, Dal takes its accommodations seriously. the students.

We try to reduce the stigma as much as possible, Coffin said. This will not damage your reputation. We want to make sure that your education, health and well-being are the top priority.

Sparkling conversation and positive change

All three accessibility advocates agree that being willing to teach yourself and educate others is key.

And while National AccessAbility Week is a chance for us to talk about what we need to do together to be more accessible and inclusive, McDevitt stresses that it needs to be progressive and it needs to be sustainable.

The theme of this year’s National Accessibility Week, which runs until June 3, is Disability Inclusion: From Opportunities to Practice, with a focus on celebrating the valuable contributions and leadership of people with disabilities in Canada; the work of allies, organizations and communities that are breaking down barriers and the ongoing efforts to become a more accessible and inclusive Canada.

And while the Nova Scotia fires will eventually die out, for many of us, the mental health and other impacts will burn for a long time to come. Students, staff and faculty should not hesitate to seek any support and resources they may need during this challenging time and any other obstacles they may have to overcome in the future.

Change should be a movement, not a moment, says McDevitt.