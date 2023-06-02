The board approves the 2023-2024 budget SaskHealthAuthority





Earlier today, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Board of Directors approved an operating budget of $4.82 billion for the 2023-24 fiscal year, as well as a capital expenditure plan of more than $314.7 million for 2023-24. Our Board recognizes the critical role our services play in supporting a high quality of life for all Saskatchewan residents, said Arlene Wiks, SHA Board Chair. The budget passed today strengthens these services by prioritizing investments that will enhance care for the patients and residents we serve across the province. Investments in this budget focus on advancing our health human resource strategies, improving mental health and addictions services, and strengthening our commitment to providing palliative care as close to home as possible, said Andrew Will, Chief Executive Officer of SHA. Some of the highlights of the JSC operational budget 2023-24 include: $27.3 million to address the health human resource strategy to meet future health care needs;

$42.5 million for the surgical program, to provide 6,000 additional procedures (for a total of 103,000 operations this fiscal year);

$39 million to support aged care and facilitate seniors living in their own homes and in the community;

$19.8 million increase to support 64 permanent acute and complex care beds located at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon (36 beds) and Pasqua Hospital in Regina (28 beds);

$8.8 million to improve emergency medical services (EMS)

$6 million for the second year of a multiyear ICU improvement strategy to support new ICU beds and improve levels of care at existing sites;

$12.4 million to address new and ongoing mental health and addictions initiatives;

$7 million for specialized medical imaging services, including additional Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Interventional Radiology (IR) capacity in the province; AND

$6.9 million to improve access and enhance Cardiology, Neurology and Epilepsy Services. SHA will also make major investments in capital infrastructure in 2023-2024. Some of these major projects include: $63.8 million toward safety and emergency infrastructure, which includes improvements to building envelopes, electrical work, fire safety, security and interior, functional renovations;

$41.2 in equipment funding to improve patient care, including improvements to diagnostic imaging, operating rooms, patient rooms, infection control and environmental services;

$208.43 million for major capital projects in communities such as Prince Albert, Weyburn, Grenfell, Yorkton, La Ronge, Saskatoon and Regina;

$1.3 million for long-term care ventilation projects and improvements to various long-term care facilities across the province. Government investment in new healthcare training places, new incentives for healthcare workers and new staff is creating positive momentum and enabling us to address the challenges we are facing, said Will. The investments in this budget take us another step forward, building on that momentum by focusing on investing in our people, our services and the infrastructure we rely on to deliver high-quality, uninterrupted care.

