A global judicial news report: May 2023
Ecuador 🇪🇨
Constitutional Court of Ecuadorunanimously rejected the challengesto the decision of President William Lassos formeltparliament of nations.
President Lassos’ move came as he faced an impeachment vote that could have removed him from office over embezzlement. Challengers to Lasso’s decision argued that the dissolution of parliament was illegal on the grounds that Ecuador was not facing an urgent crisis. The court ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to rule on the verification and motivation of the cause of the serious political crisis and internal unrest invoked by Lasso. Following the high courts’ decision, President Lasso will rule by decree for six months before general elections are held to elect a new president and parliament. (Associated Press)
European Court of Human Rights🌐
European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR)BOOKEDRussia will pay approximately 130 million euros ($143 million) to the nation of Georgia for violating the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.
The decision concerns the 2008 Russian invasion and occupation of the provinces of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in Georgia. In 2021, the ECtHR decidedGeorgia vs. Russia IIthat the Russian occupation violated Art. 1 of Protocol no. 1 (property protection), Art. 2 (right to life), Art. 3 (prohibition of torture and inhuman and degrading treatment), and Art. 8 (right to respect for private and family life) of the Convention. In its latest decision, the ECtHR unanimously stated that it had jurisdiction under the article. 58 of the Convention to establish Georgia’s just compensation requirements under Art. 41 regardless of RussiaEXCLUSIONfrom the Council of Europe and non-participation in the procedure. (Jurist.org)
France🇫🇷
Supreme Court France, eCourt of Cassationreleasedtwo decisionswhich clarified when French courts can exercise universal jurisdiction over crimes committed abroad.
The first case heard by the court concerned the prosecution of a Syrian national linked to the Assad regime for crimes against humanity that the French government alleges he committed against regime challengers between 2011 and 2013. The second case arose in based on allegations of torture, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by individuals associated with an Islamic group between 2012 and 2018. In both cases, the Syrian nationals who had been arrested and charged challenged France’s jurisdiction on the grounds that they usually do not resided within France, war crimes. . . [were] not criminalized in Syria and were not official agents of the Syrian regime. ofCourt of Cassationrejected these arguments stating first that French courts can exercise universal jurisdiction if the accused is habitually resident[s] within French territory. Second, offenses under French law do not have to be criminalized in the same way by the foreign state and it is sufficient if the foreign law punishes these acts as ordinary offenses such as murder, rape or torture and not specifically as crimes against humanity or war crimes. . Finally, French courts can exercise universal jurisdiction over individuals who are not formal agents of a foreign power. A person acting in an official capacity also includes persons acting for or on behalf of a non-governmental entity, in the situation where that entity occupies territory and exercises quasi-governmental authority over the territory. Therefore, the court ruled that the conditions were met for the French authorities to continue their investigation against the two Syrian nationals. (Jurist.org)
Greece🇬🇷
The Greek Supreme Court ruled that the far-right Hellenic Party cannot participate in the country’s upcoming elections.
In the 9-1 decision, the court stated that parties that are beyond the political spectrum, promote violence and do not respect democracy or the rule of law are not welcome in the elections. The Hellenes Party has ties to neo-Nazi organizations and the party’s leader, Ilias Kasidiaris, is serving a 13-year prison sentence on charges related to running a criminal organization, arms trafficking, extortion and murder committed during his time as leader of the extremist group Golden Dawn. (Jurist.org)
Mexico🇲🇽
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador backed a proposal to hold a national vote on whether to elect rather than appoint Supreme Court justices.
Passing the referendum would lend support to his planto introduce constitutional reforms. President Obrador has often clashed with Mexico’s judiciary; most recently, the Supreme Court struck down his government’s order classifying national infrastructure projects as matters of national security. President Obrador defied this order and declared a national security tourist rail project, ordering the Mexican government totake controlhers. (Reuters)
United Kingdom🇬🇧
The UK Judicial Attitudes Survey 2022 reported this last month [o]Only 8% of salaried judges in England and Wales feel valued by the government.
The judiciary has often been attacked by British politicians who seek to portray judges as a privileged elite. . . standing in the way of the will of the people. Matthew Brooker, a columnist for Bloomberg in London,arguingthat the time has come for politicians to start biting their tongues and tempering their language a bit when expressing their opposition to decisions handed down by UK courts. If UK politicians’ attacks on judges continue, Brooker is concerned that the rhetoric could prove corrosive to democracy and potentially the UK’s standing in the world, apolitical leaders in Israel, Hungary and Poland are learning. (Bloomberg)
ofVictims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.comes into force this month in Scottish courts.
The bill begins a pilot program where rape and attempted rape trials will be conducted without a jury. Instead, a single judge will preside over these trials and must give written reasons for their decisions. Scottish lawyers, led by the Aberdeen Bar Association and other regional bar groups, plan to boycott non-jury rape trials.Speaking to BBC 4Stuart Murray, vice-chairman of the Scottish Bar Association, told the radio show that the pilot program removes an important pillar of the Scottish justice system leaving[ing] system open to bias by single judges. (Jurist.org)
The May 2023 Global Judicial News Report was compiled and written by Grady S. MacPhee, JD, LL.M. candidate at Duke University School of Law.
