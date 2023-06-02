CUPW – 2023-06-01 – FOREST FIRES





After Alberta, Nova Scotia is now dealing with the largest wildfire in its history. It has already burned over 20,000 hectares of land and is threatening New Brunswick as well. In the Halifax area, where a state of emergency has been declared, nearly 200 homes have been damaged by fire so far, 150 of which have been completely destroyed. Other surrounding municipalities, such as Tantallon, Shelburne and Pubnico, are also affected by these devastating fires. As in Western Canada in early May, these wildfires are severely damaging air quality, making physical work even more difficult for outdoor workers in these areas. People with breathing problems may be at risk and should monitor the situation closely. As previously explained, Canada Post has adopted an operational policy to ensure that appropriate preemptive steps are taken in locations where poor air quality puts people’s health at risk, based on the Ambient Air Quality Health Index in Canada (AQHI): https://weather.gc.ca/airquality/pages/index_e.html When air quality is poor, it is important to take preventive measures. Every day, Environment Canada’s experts measure the AQHI across the country and publish on their website (see link above) the outdoor air quality on a scale of 1 to 10. The higher the number, the better. great is the health risk. As was the case in the West, Canada Post has suspended mail delivery to some communities in Nova Scotia. The Tantallon, Port Clyde, Clyde River, Shelburne, Barrington, McGrays and Clarks Harbor facilities, as well as the Dartmouth shipping center, are currently affected by these measures. To ensure that everyone is working in a safe environment, it is essential that the AQHI is assessed by members of the Local Joint Health and Safety Committee (LJHSC) or health and safety representatives by consulting the Environment Canada website (link above). A member of the LJHSC or health and safety representative must participate in the implementation of preventive measures based on AQHI. If the measured air quality reaches 10 or higher (very high risk), based on the AQHI, Canada Post will implement the following measures: Determine daily the preventive measures necessary to keep workers safe;

Allow workers the autonomy to decide whether it is safe to deliver mail;

Employees who choose to deliver mail will be provided with additional support, including face masks, water, throat lozenges, etc.;

Employees who choose not to deliver mail will be provided with other jobs similar to their job (within the duties of a letter carrier, e-learning, etc.). They can also contact neighboring warehouses to see if they need help. Employees who feel unsafe doing their job due to poor air quality should speak to their local health and safety representative or an LJHSC union member. Workers can exercise their right to refuse to work under these conditions at any time. Urban members may refer to clause 33.13 of their collective agreement, and RSMCs and members of private sector units are governed by the health and safety provisions of Canada Labor Code. Any dispute or issue that cannot be resolved by the LJHSC or the health and safety representative should be referred to the regional office. We call on all members who report any incidents or concerns it has to do with poor air quality caused by forest fires.

