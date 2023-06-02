The province is making unprecedented investments in wild salmon recovery





Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Aquaculture and Fisheries – “On BC Wild Salmon Day, it’s important to recognize how much this iconic fish supports our lives, economy and culture. And we are working to restore wild salmon populations in our rivers and watersheds. Whether it’s creating fish passages that would allow salmon and other fish to access their upstream habitat or dealing with river impacts from flood debris, we’re taking action to coordinate the recovery of wild salmon.” Chief Dalton Silver, Semá:th First Nation – “I am encouraged by this announcement and the investment it reflects in our shared commitment to address the critical challenges facing wild salmon recovery. As evidenced by the 2021 floods, Semá:th First Nation is at the forefront of a changing climate. Resourcing First Nations in BC to support ongoing efforts to restore and protect our territory is a vital part of addressing the impacts of climate change. Michael Sir, president and CEO, Pacific Salmon Foundation (PSF) – “PSF never does it alone, and we are excited to make this provincial investment with our many and varied salmon conservation partners, including community organizations, conservation non-profits, educational and research institutions and Indigenous entities in all of British Columbia. Wild salmon are iconic to British Columbia, supporting Indigenous cultures, the economy and ecosystems from headwaters to the open ocean. And the reality we face with climate change is that wild salmon are in trouble, and we know that the future of Pacific salmon depends on all of us, including the Province, making investments that advance recovery.” Hugh Braker, president, BC First Nations Fisheries Council (FNFC) – “Extinction of wild salmon is not an option. For BC First Nations people, the loss of salmon is a threat to our culture, traditions and way of life: salmon is integral through our songs, dances, names and seasonal activities. The loss of just one salmon species is unacceptable. Today, we applaud the Province for taking steps to save BC wild salmon; FNFC is willing to work with the Province, the Pacific Salmon Foundation.” Jordan Point, eExECUTIVE dDirector, BC First Nations Fisheries Council – “FNFC and PSF have a proven track record of tangible results in their work towards salmon stewardship in BC. These grants are a step forward in our collective efforts to protect wild salmon populations and underscore the importance of working together to address the critical challenges facing wild salmon in BC We are committed to collaboration and reconciliation as the way forward to build broad collaboration across BC for the long-term sustainability of wild Pacific salmon. Murray Ned, eExECUTIVE ddirector of the Lower Fraser Fisheries Alliance – “The investment in the FNFC and PSF is a promising example of how we can all work together to address the crisis and critical challenges to wild salmon recovery. I have seen first-hand the work and commitment of PSF and this will be an excellent investment opportunity for FNFC on behalf of First Nations in BC. This grant will further strengthen the essential work they are already doing to support the long-term existence of wild salmon in BC” Robert Phillips, political executive of the First Nations Summit – “Aquatic ecosystems, especially wild salmon, are critical to the identity, culture and well-being of Indigenous communities in BC. of the Indigenous Peoples Act. The accompanying investment in the FNFC will support First Nations in BC and lead to increased involvement and influence in policy, legislation and decision-making related to aquatic ecosystems.

