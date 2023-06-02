Changes in bin collections due to industrial action

There will be temporary changes to bin collections next week due to industrial action being taken by some employees at Serco, our waste collection provider.

From Monday 5 June to Thursday 8 June, priority will be given to general waste collections (grey bin) and garden waste collections (if you are subscribed). Recycling and collection of food waste will not be done.

The focus from both Sandwell Council and Serco will be to ensure that the disruption caused to bin collections is kept to a minimum.

Residents who do not receive a collection on their usual day, (general waste/garden waste next week) should leave those bins out until they are empty. This will be done as soon as possible.

We will have no receipts as a result of the strike action.

We apologize in advance for any inconvenience caused. The family recycling center (top) remains open.

We hope that the talks will continue and a solution will be found as soon as possible.

For updates, check for service updates on online bin collections, visit our social media channels or subscribe to bins and recycling email updates.

A spokesman for Sandwell Council said: “The services that Serco provides are extremely important to our residents. As a council, we will work hard to ensure that any disruption is kept to an absolute minimum and we call on Serco to work with its employees and the union to find a solution to the dispute.

“We hope that the talks can continue and that a solution can be found as soon as possible. We will ensure that residents are kept up to date with the proposed strike timetable and any changes or delays to waste and recycling services via the council’s website, I tweet, Facebook, Instagram and our email update service.”