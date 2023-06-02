Sharm El Sheikh’s Adaptation Agenda will take center stage at Bonn 2023







From Climate Champions | June 2, 2023 Midway between COP27 and COP28, the global climate community prepares for a landmark event that promises to inject strong momentum into increasing global action on adaptation and resilience as a top priority. The Egyptian COP27 Presidency and high-level UN climate change champions joined forces at COP27 to launch a comprehensive and ambitious plan to increase adaptation and resilience for billions of people around the world, the Sharm El Sheikh Adaptation Agenda (SAA). To set the stage, an event is planned to take place in Bonn Conference on Climate Change (SB 58) on June 12, which will establish SAA Implementation Task Forces and issue a call to action across the climate arena. The SAA was developed in response to the ever-increasing impacts of climate change on populations in climate-vulnerable situations around the globe. Recognizing the urgent need for adaptation action and the mobilization of finance at an accelerated scale and pace, the SAA outlines 30 Adaptation Outcomes to drive adaptation and resilience in five critical impact systems: food, water, oceans, human settlements and infrastructure. In addition, the plan highlights essential planning and financing opportunities to drive systemic transformations and achieve these outcomes by 2030. To accelerate the implementation of the SAA, the COP27 Presidency, High Level Champions and the Marrakech Partnership are convening six Task Forces, each focusing on a specific impact system: Food Systems, Water, Human Settlements, Oceans, Infrastructure and Finance. These Task Forces will convene state and non-state actors, identify partnerships for implementation, track progress and contribute to shaping a common narrative for consolidated action on adaptation system transformation. Their work will be important in delivering the first SAA Implementation Report to COP28. The upcoming event aims to achieve several crucial objectives. First, it seeks to build momentum for accelerating the implementation of the SAA by fostering convergence among multiple actors and driving adaptation action on the solutions outlined. Second, it aims to facilitate interaction between Task Forces to shape their agendas for mobilization and deployment. Third, the event will provide the first working session for each Task Force, enabling the setting of work priorities, mobilization of actions, financial solutions and opportunities to track progress. Furthermore, the event will reinforce the linkages between the adaptation-focused initiatives launched at COP27 and the SAA, strengthening the collective impact on adaptation action. Finally, it will provide a platform for key stakeholders in the adaptation community, including cities, regions, businesses, investors and local communities, to assess progress and address challenges related to adaptation actions, fostering alignment after the objectives of the SAA settlement. The agenda of events features various sessions and speakers, aiming to maximize engagement and participation. It begins with a scene and opening remarks from the COP27 Presidency, the UN High Level Climate Change Champions and UN Climate Change representatives. Subsequent sessions will highlight existing progress in various SAA systems, announce and establish Task Forces, and provide an opportunity for dialogue and exchange of ideas. The event will close with a call to action, delivered by the COP27 and COP28 Presidencies and high-level UN climate change champions. Partners and organizers include the Marrakesh Partnership Focal Points, a number of UN agencies, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Race for Sustainability and the UNFCCC Team, the Climate Champions Team and the Marrakech Partnership Focal Points. The event is open to the public and welcomes all participants of Bonn SB 58. The format of the event is expected to be face-to-face discussions, with a possibility of hybrid arrangements to ensure wider access.

