Seniors meet Monday for potluck | News, Sports, Jobs





WELCOME – The Welcome Historical Society Museum will be open from 2-4pm on Saturday, June 3rd. There are two floors of items and exhibits such as a 1930’s kitchen, photos dating back to 1890 and military uniforms, wedding dresses and school memorabilia. Research is available using family history records, ledgers, and cemetery records. Also check out the Fox Lake Village exhibit. The museum is located on Hulseman Street in Welcome. The contact person is Vicki Nelsen at (507) 236-7081. Faith Circle Parishes are reminded that Sunday morning services for the month of June will be held at 9 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ceylon and at 10:30 a.m. at Waverly Lutheran Church north of Welcome. The senior group will meet for a potluck meal at noon on Monday, June 5, in the Welcome Legion Hall, with a time of fellowship to follow. Bring a plate to pass and your utensils. All area seniors are welcome. June’s Tuesday Coffee Hour runs from 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Sherburne. Join friends and neighbors for coffee, goodies and fellowship. Welcome The City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, in the Welcome City Hall. All members are invited to attend. There is always a time for public comments and questions at the beginning of each unreserved meeting. Regular agenda time should be reserved by calling City Hall at (507) 764-8740 prior to the meeting date. Condolences to the families of Ardis “Toodie” Courtney (Minick), a former Welcome resident, and Kay Cutler of Trimont who passed away recently. They will be missed. Upcoming events include: American Red Cross blood drives June 6-8 at the Best Western in Fairmont and June 12 in Sherburne. A blood drive is planned for July 25 in the Welcome. To see when blood supplies are available near you, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go online to www.redcrossblood.org. The Summer Welcome Festival is scheduled for July 14-16, so plan to attend the many fun events. Have you bought your raffle ticket for the big prizes? If not, contact any member of the festival committee. The Sherburn Festival is June 17 and the Dunnell Cornstalk Festival is June 23-24. The Martin County Relay for Life is scheduled from 4-11 pm on June 24 at the Martin County Fairgrounds in Fairmont. Trimont Days is July 5-9 and the Farmer’s Market is happening from 2:30-5:30pm on Fridays at the Anderson Park Shelter House. There is plenty to do in the area this summer. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

