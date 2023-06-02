Global cyber leaders meet in Estonia





Cyber ​​and electromagnetic experts and leaders gathered together in Tallinn at the Cyber ​​Commanders Forum and CyCon 2023. Cooperation with our allies and partners from around the world is vital, cyberspace has no borders and the events provided a valuable opportunity for partners to address common challenges. General Jim Hockenhull, Commander of Strategic Command, attended on behalf of UK Defense and to represent the thousands of personnel whose diligent efforts help ensure the UK’s safety and security. With over 30 countries represented, the Cyber ​​Commanders’ Forum (CCF), hosted by the Cyber ​​Command of the Estonian Defense Forces, covered topics including cyber education, training and emerging and disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence. The Cyber ​​Conference (CyCon) 2023 saw over 600 cyber experts from nearly 50 countries come together to address current cybersecurity challenges through presentations, focus sessions and panels. This year CyCon had a Meeting Reality theme which included discussions on new technologies, both the benefits and opportunities they offer, as well as the new threats they pose. Speaking about the events, General Jim said: Strategic Command leads cyber for the UK’s defence. It is a vital area where global events are shaped – including the conflict resulting from Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine. There could not be more fitting hosts for this year’s Cyber ​​Commanders’ Cyber ​​Forum and Conference than Estonia and Poland. UK Defense is proud of our close relationship with these vital allies, forged through our determined contribution to NATO’s forward presence both here in Estonia and in Poland under Operation CABRIT. It is essential that our allies, partners in industry and academia make a collective effort to act together effectively in this area to protect our nations, defeat and deter our adversaries. These events play an important part in this integration and I am delighted to represent UK Defense at both.

