Joint actions of Blue Badge anti-fraud advice

Transportation

Newcastle City Council has joined councils up and down the country to tackle the fraudulent use of blue badges.

The Blue Badge scheme is designed to help disabled people park closer to their destination by displaying a blue badge on their windscreen when they park.

A National Blue Badge Day of Action was held on 26 May to crack down on misuse of the disabled parking scheme.

Law enforcement officers conducted spot checks in downtown parking lots for him check that the badges are used by the authorized person and in the correct manner.

A total of 54 people had their badges inspected and most were being used in accordance with the scheme. STILLfive people were found to be abusing the scheme, with two people prompting further investigations, including a seized badge, and three people issued with 70 Fixed Penalty Notices.

Cllr Jane Bryne, Cabinet Member for a Connected and Clean City, said: The Blue Badge scheme is important as it ensures that our city is accessible to disabled people.

We were proud to be part of this national day of action to support true Blue Badge holders. Abuse of the system by using badges that do not belong to you, fake badges or dead people’s badges for personal gain are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Blue Badge holders who were spoken to welcomed the initiative and gave positive comments about the actions being taken to ensure the correct use of the badges.