World wheat supply at risk of shock due to climate change, study warns
In the new study, Coughlan de Perez and her colleagues ran climate models for the Midwest and northeastern China, then compared the results to the known physiological tolerances of winter wheat grown in those regions.
High spring temperatures can slow wheat growth and also cause key enzymes to break down inside the plant.
Climate models showed that heat waves that in 1981 were expected to hit the Midwest only once in 100 years are now possible every six years. In northeastern China, a 1-in-100-year heat wave is now expected to occur every 16 years.
Such intense heat can cause crop failure.
Physiologically, if we get heat waves that are unprecedented and bigger than what we’ve seen in the past, that could be devastating to the wheat crop, Coughlan de Perez said. She added that these two key agricultural areas have never experienced temperatures as high or as damaging as climate models say is possible.
Countries that have not recently experienced an extreme event or disaster are countries that are probably not preparing for one, she said.
Weston Anderson, an assistant research scientist at the University of Maryland and NASA who specializes in climate impacts on food security, said risks to essential crops are increasing as the world continues to warm.
The new research provides a robust and sound way to assess threats to our food system that are outside the bounds of historical records, said Anderson, who was not involved in the study.
Although the climate models used in the research did not find a strong link between heat wave patterns in the Midwest and northeastern China, Coughlan de Perez said it is possible for such events to overlap in the same year.
This would cause the grain supply to crater and prices to rise. According to Department of Agriculture.
Wheat imports are critical for food in many countries. This reality became particularly clear during the Russian invasion of Ukraine early last year, which cut off grain exports from both countries. Together, they were responsible for about a third of global wheat exports. Prices soared, sparking fears of famine and impending famine in many African and Middle Eastern countries that rely on those grain supplies. However, the worst consequences of the wheat crisis were averted when the warring countries reached an agreement allowing Ukraine to export wheat.
The new study is far from the first to warn of the threat of climate change to our food supply. The latest UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Impact Synthesis, its sixth such report, predicts that the risk of famine will increase over time. The various impacts of climate change could hamper production of the preferred staple crops of wheat, soybeans and corn, and the possibility of simultaneous crop failures will increase, the report says.
However, others recent studies suggest certain levels of global warming may actually increase overall global wheat yields, according to Anderson. This is because climate change may shift the regions where wheat can be grown, and increased carbon dioxide may increase photosynthesis and production. But in recent years it’s also becoming more likely, the same studies suggest.
Still other studies suggest that some growers efforts to improve wheat breeding may not continue the faster the climate is warming.
We need to consider these kinds of threats and the possibility that extreme climate events will lead to more frequent shocks on a global scale, even for these crops where we expect average yields to increase, Anderson said.
