International Weekly Foreign Policy News Quiz















USA-Europe-China-FPLive-site-3-2 The war in Ukraine has brought the United States and Europe closer together on a number of foreign policy issues. But do Washington and Brussels agree on how to deal with Beijing’s growing influence…Show more? The signs are mixed. The transatlantic alliance NATO has officially declared China a strategic threat, but there are also gaps developing in how various European capitals and Washington want to engage with Beijing. What exactly are these differences and how will they affect world relations with China? Join FPs Ravi Agrawal for a discussion with experts on both sides of the Atlantic: Cindy Yu, an assistant editor at the Spectator and host of its Chinese Whispers podcast; and James Palmer, author of FPs weekly newsletter China Brief. FP subscribers can send their questions in advance.









USA-China-Tech-Wars-Dan-Wang-FPLive-Site-1500×100 Over the past few years, the United States has moved to limit China’s technological growth. US-led sanctions have placed unprecedented restrictions on Beijing’s access to advanced computers c…Show morehips. In response, China has accelerated its efforts to develop its technology industry and reduce its dependence on foreign imports. According to Dan Wang, a technology expert and visiting scholar at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center, China’s technological competitiveness is based on manufacturing capabilities. And sometimes China’s strategy beats America’s. Where is this new technological war going? How are other countries being affected as a result? In what ways are they reassessing their relationship with the world’s biggest economic superpowers? Join FP’s Ravi Agrawal in conversation with Wang for a discussion about China’s technological rise and whether US actions can really stop it.









WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: US President Joe Biden (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden is hosting a four-leader summit later today with Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. (Photo by Sarahbeth Maney-Pool/Getty Images) For decades, the US foreign policy establishment has made the assumption that India can serve as a partner as the United States struggles with China for power in the Indo-Pacific region. B…Show moreut Ashley J. Tellis, a longtime observer of US-India relations, says Washington’s expectations of New Delhi are misplaced. In a widely read Foreign Affairs essay, Tellis says the White House needs to recalibrate its expectations of India. Is Tellis right? Submit your questions for an in-depth discussion with Tellis and FP Live host Ravi Agrawal ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House on June 22.



