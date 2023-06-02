International
The government backs Hounslow’s plan to transform wasteland to grow food
Hounslow Council’s new Futures programme, Grow for the Future, has been awarded £165,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). Grow for the Future is a first-of-its-kind policy in the UK to turn unused and unloved land across the borough into new allotments, community gardens and orchards to grow food in a cost-of-living crisis livelihood and to teach urban children about healthy living, sustainability and biodiversity.
UKSPF is part of the UK Government’s Level Up agenda, providing funding for local investment across the country and is supported in the capital by the Greater London Authority (GLA). The funds will help the council get the first sites identified as part of Grow for the Future off the ground before the program is rolled out more widely.
Hounslow Council now hopes that Government support for this key policy to tackle the cost of living crisis and provide green educational spaces for urban children will encourage councils across the country to come up with similar initiatives.
Up to 27 hectares of wasteland identified in the first phase of Grow for the Future – much of which is currently inaccessible or in some cases used for little more than tipping – will help tackle of the high demand for sharing and growing space since the pandemic and allow residents to grow their own fresh produce in the face of high food costs. For the first time in the UK, the council will seek to pair each new site with a local school and dedicate part of it to teaching urban children in often deprived areas where their food comes from , the importance of good nutrition. and how to lead a healthy life.
Food grown by schools can be donated to support children and their families who are hungry.
The initial phase of Grow for the Future will look at unused council-owned land, but subsequent phases will assess unused and inaccessible private land that could be leased or bought by the council and opened up to the public and schools as community growth spaces.
Hounslow Council expects to be able to create 500 new food growing spaces from the first phase alone. It plans to bring four new sites online a year and expects the first sites to be ready this summer.
The council also plans to work with voluntary organizations in the community to help schools maintain their plots and help teachers teach children about cultivating the soil.
Cllr Salman Shaheen, cabinet member for parking, parks and leisure at Hounslow Council, said:
“Grow for the Future will provide hundreds of new grow spaces for Hounslow residents to put food on their plates as the cost of living crisis bites. We will take wasteland that has been vacant for years and use it to equip our children with life skills and educate them on biodiversity, sustainability and healthy living.
“I am delighted that the Government and the GLA have given their support to this unique new programme. I hope other councils around the country will be inspired to take unused land and open it up as a shared treasure for all people.
“I want to give everyone in urban environments, young and old, so often disconnected from nature, the opportunity to cultivate the land they can call their own and understand where our food comes from. To learn and grow for their future.”
