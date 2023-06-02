The World Health Assembly recognizes WHO’s work in PRSEAH, calls for continued action





WHO Member States at the Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly discussed, on 25 May 2023, the progress made in the work of the Organization on the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment. Australia (on behalf of 63 Member States from all WHO regions), Botswana (on behalf of 47 Member States of the African Region), Israel, India, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland of the North, Kenya, the United States of America, South Africa, the Maldives, Ecuador, Bangladesh and Peru took the floor during a session that lasted more than an hour. All speakers acknowledged the significant progress made by WHO in tackling sexual misconduct and welcomed both the new Policy on Addressing Sexual Misconduct (SSP), launched in March 2023, and the three-year strategy to prevent and responded to sexual misconduct, launched in January this year. year. Member States emphasized the need to finalize cases related to the response to 10th The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2018-2019) including holding perpetrators accountable and fully supporting victims and survivors. They welcomed WHO’s transparency in publishing tables capturing both investigations and disciplinary action taken. Member States encouraged WHO to continue to make progress and lead by example within the UN system. Member States emphasized that preventing and responding to sexual misconduct is a shared responsibility and they will continue to support WHO in this effort. Dr Gaya Gamhewage, Director, Prevention and Response to Sexual Behavior (PRS), speaking on behalf of the Secretariat, warned that the Organization was only at the beginning of a long and difficult journey and that many risks still existed, especially in health. emergency response. She urged those Member States that were WHO’s most frequent implementing partners to cooperate more closely on PRS issues and for donor Member States to commit funds to protection against sexual misconduct in response operations. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Member States for their continued support and reiterated the four areas on which WHO is focusing: changing the organizational structure, establishing safe and reliable reporting mechanisms, ensuring investigations fast and reliable and setting end-to-end process deadlines (200 days), and following a victim- and survivor-centred approach. The WHO must now implement the recommendations made by Committee for Budget and Program Administration and noted by the World Health Assembly: to conclude as soon as possible the processes related to the allegations surrounding the tenth outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and ensure that full accountability of actors is achieved;

continue to seek regular updates from the United Nations Office for Internal Oversight Services on the handling of outstanding investigations, as well as whether any additional allegations of misconduct have been uncovered during the handling of the original referred cases;

analyze the data shared after the results of the investigation are received from the Office of Internal Oversight Services of the United Nations to identify additional gaps in WHO’s systems and workflows;

once most key actions and reforms have been implemented, but no later than May 2025, organize a comprehensive stocktaking exercise, conducted by an independent entity and overseen by the Independent Expert Oversight Advisory Committee and the Independent Oversight Committee and Advisory to the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, in order to assess whether these actions have led to the intended results for WHO’s three-year strategy, including its accountability systems and culture;

finalize the accountability framework and ensure that it will be able to attribute accountability to individual staff and their functions; AND

continue its efforts around open communication and transparency. You can watch the WHA session on the WHO website, select Committee B in the tab on the right of the screen as below and scroll down to the highlighted episode: 25/05/20023; 14:30-17:30. The session on this specific topic starts at 33 minutes. The Secretariat’s response and the Director General’s response begin at the 1:21:52 time stamp.

