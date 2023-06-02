Train crash in India: Dozens killed and over 300 injured in Odisha









Around 50 people are thought to have died and hundreds injured after three trains collided in India on Friday evening, according to a local official, in what has been described as a violent collision. Two passenger trains and a freight train collided in an accident in Balasore city in Odisha state, according to a video statement by state chief secretary Pradeep Jena. In an interview with CNN affiliate News18, he added, we have received reports suggesting that the death toll is approximately 50, while the number of injured individuals exceeds 300. Local authorities say rescue teams have been dispatched to the crash site and efforts include more than 115 ambulances and several fire service units. Authorities are yet to see the cause of the multi-train accident as their top priority is rescue operations, Jena told News18. We’re just working (on) sending extra medics, ambulances, buses, so all those things we’re doing, so we haven’t thought to ask what happened, how it happened, he said. Jena earlier warned that more resources were needed to help the injured. Nearly 50 ambulances have reported, but there are many injured. No (number) of buses being mobilized to take the injured to the hospital, he tweeted. One of the trains involved in the accident is the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, which was carrying passengers from West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal state, said on Twitter. The train travels through the east coast of India, between the capital of West Bengal, Kolkata, to the southern Indian city of Chennai. The crash has shocked the country, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeting his condolences. Concerned by train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of the victims. May the injured recover quickly. Rescue operations are underway at the accident site and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected, he wrote. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he will visit the accident site on Saturday morning to review the situation, the department said. India’s Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology announced that around $12,136 will be given as compensation to the families of victims in case of death, and $2,427 will be provided to individuals with serious injuries and $606 will be given to people with minor injuries. from the accident. India’s extensive railway network suffers from aging infrastructure and poor maintenance factors that are often responsible for accidents. In 2021, an estimated 16,431 people were killed in nearly 18,000 rail accidents across the country. Majority (67.7%) of railway accident cases were reported (as) Falling from trains/collision with people on road, according to a 2021 report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). One of the deadliest incidents in recent years occurred in November 2016, when more than 140 people were killed after several train carriages derailed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The following November, at least 39 people died and 50 were seriously injured in a train derailment in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

