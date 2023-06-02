International Double Dawg Sophia Zhang finds success in service learning | News & Events

International
When Guangzhao (Sophia) Zhang first arrived at the College of Environment and Design, the university lifestyle was no surprise. As an international Double Dawg from Beijing Forestry University, Zhang was already equipped with the skills to succeed at a major institution like the University of Georgia.
But what set her experience apart from others was her success in a challenging and unfamiliar course, Landscape Studio Engagement.
Led by CED Associate Professor Katherine Melcher, Landscape Studio Engagement is a service-learning course that helps students learn through community engagement. Service learning courses at UGA allow students to solve real-world problems outside of a regular classroom setting, and in this case, Melchers class connected students to communities in need of landscape design solutions.
The process of engaging in service learning was something Zhang had never experienced before. Collaborating with community members and working with a project team of other landscape architecture students proved challenging at times, she said. Her teammates included fellow landscape architecture students Elizabeth Crimmins, Kayla Joiner and Andrew Petersen.
We needed to understand what people really wanted for their city, for their community, Zhang said. But sometimes those interactions or community engagement was complicated and it was a challenge.
In the studio class, Zhang and her teammates were tasked with preparing a master plan for the revitalization of Bowman Park, a small park in disrepair in Bowman, South Carolina. Bowman residents were concerned about pedestrian safety, the condition of parks’ playground equipment and the danger associated with falling tree limbs, so they called the College of Environment and Design for guidance.
[The community] was very enthusiastic about how to create a better park to build a brighter future for Bowman, Zhang said. I was deeply moved by their passion and dedication to the park and Bowman.
Zhang and her classmates wanted to understand the community’s vision for Bowman Park, so they designed interactive activities that directly engaged the community. Ideas for inspiration boards, online surveys and student participation worksheets came to fruition in the small town of Bowman, and Zhang said she was excited by the communities’ involvement in each activity.
I think it was a success on many different levels, Zhang said. We have received a lot of positive feedback.
Zhang’s favorite activity was the image inspiration board, which took place at an informal cookout. Community members used sticky notes and colorful dots to select their favorite landscape designs from a selection of categorized photos. And students from a local elementary school were tasked with drawing their dream park, which allowed Zhang and her classmates to look at landscape design from a child’s perspective.
At the conclusion of the community engagement activities, Zhang and her classmates synthesized the comments into categories to identify the most talked about ideas. They then created four master plan concepts that were presented at the December 2021 Bowman City Council meeting.
We developed a very comprehensive proposal, Zhang said, including master plan renderings, cost estimates and detailed designs to provide guidance to the Bowman community.
The project capped off one of Zhang’s most challenging and unfamiliar semesters, as she learned to navigate a state and new class formats. But the project continues to prove its success.
In March 2023, Zhang submitted the Bowman Park project for an award from the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA). Recently, she learned that the project had been selected.
I think our UGA CED provides a great platform or stage for students to participate in different projects, she said, and I think the studio class is a great place to learn because it will make us more prepared. for our future.
Learn more about the Bowman Park project here.
