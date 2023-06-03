Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service issues BBQ warning as temperatures rise Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to be careful with barbecues as sunny and warm weather is forecast for the next few days and more people are expected to cook and eat outside.

WFRS is urging people not to light barbecues in forested areas or parks, where the ground will be extremely dry. Under these conditions, fires can spread rapidly causing devastation to both local communities and wildlife.

In recent years there have been a number of incidents where barbecues have been lit in outdoor parks and have gotten out of control or been left unattended. Discarded disposable barbecues have also started fires because they were not allowed to cool completely before being thrown away.

Adding to the problem is the possibility of drinking alcohol, which can affect the judgment of those who cook. WFRS encourages those who cook or are part of an outdoor barbecue to follow these safety steps.

Make sure the barbecue is away from sheds, fences, trees, bushes or garden waste

Never leave a barbecue or any cooking unattended

Never use a barbecue indoors

Keep a bucket of water, sand or a garden hose nearby for emergencies

Follow the safety instructions provided with disposable grills and never use them in public areas such as parks, forests or fields

Never use gasoline or paraffin to start or revive a barbecue; use only known lighters or charcoal starters

Empty the ashes into bare garden soil, not into dustbins or wheelie bins. If they are hot, they can melt the plastic and start a fire

Warwickshire County Councilor, Portfolio Holder for Community Fire and Safety, Andy Crump said: “The recent warm weather we are forecasting means more of us will be out enjoying the sunshine, which it also means more of us are eating out too.

“While it may be tempting to take a disposable barbecue to a park or forest, they can cause devastating fires. During periods of warm weather and with the current dry land conditions, even small fires in open areas can spread very quickly and get out of control.

“Deliberately taking barbeques into public places is irresponsible and has the potential to cause widespread harm and damage, as well as threaten homes and people living in our communities.

“Take care and stay safe. We know people will be tempted to use disposable barbecues, but we ask that they be used in a domestic environment and not in public.”

For more fire safety advice visit our website https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.