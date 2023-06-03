Looting will be punished, First Nation chief warns after rural Alberta fire evacuation

The chief of the Mikisew Cree First Nation says people caught looting evacuated homes and businesses in the northern Alberta community of Fort Chipewyan will be deported.

In a video update posted Wednesday evening, Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro said he had received reports of a possible robbery in the village, which remains under evacuation due to an out-of-control fire burning nearby.

Anyone caught stealing from evacuees will be punished, Tuccaro warned.

“If someone is looting on our property, you will lose all privileges on Mikisew properties. I’m not kidding,” Tuccaro said in a video posted on Facebook Wednesday.

“If you are seen looting, the RCMP will be notified and you will be taken into custody and removed from the community. And as I said, you will be removed from my reserves.”

Residents of the remote northeastern village, 300 kilometers north of Fort McMurray, were told to evacuate Tuesday as a wildfire moved closer to the community.

Alberta Wildfire information unit manager Christie Tucker said Thursday afternoon that the fire, which has already burned about 8,600 hectares, was burning about 10 kilometers from Fort Chipewyan.

Tuccaro said gang leadership would increase street patrols, adding that he would personally drive through the evacuation zone each night to watch for signs of criminal activity.

“This is not a time to wallow,” Tuccaro said. “If you have stayed as an evacuee, we expect you to behave in an orderly manner and not create any potential danger.

“We need all resources now to focus on the fire.”

Alberta RCMP say they have not received any reports of property crime in the evacuation zone, but continue to patrol the streets 24 hours a day.

In a video update Thursday evening, Allan Adam, chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, said five people believed to be a threat to community safety had fled the village.

Adam said they were suspected of attempting to rob homes on Wednesday evening.

“They’re at the airport and they’ll be taken to the next plane,” Adam said. “We don’t have to worry about people like this trying to destroy our community. We’re here to protect our community and do what’s right.”

RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said five young men who had defied evacuation orders were airlifted Thursday.

But no charges were filed and there was no evidence of any wrongdoing, Savinkoff said Friday.

“At the end of the day, the RCMP made it easy for them to get on a plane and leave the community,” he said.

Savinkoff said there are eight dedicated officers in the community, double the number that would normally be in Fort Chip, and police remain confident in their ability to protect the evacuated neighborhoods.

Looting has been a concern in communities across Alberta this fire season, and the RCMP has been tasked with patrolling evacuation zones to prevent trespassing and theft.

Savinkoff said widespread property crime has not been an issue during the fire emergency, but securing evacuation zones is a priority for the RCMP.

“Property crimes have actually gone down within those communities,” he said. “That’s not to say there haven’t been some thefts. There have been and we’ve been very successful in catching and charging some of those individuals.”

Additional police resources will remain in Fort Chipewyan until it is safe enough for residents to return, Savinkoff said.

Challenging evacuation

The village is home to about 1,000 people, and as of Thursday, more than 700 people have been registered as evacuees.

With no summer road to the community, evacuees were flown in or they traveled south to Fort McKay by boat, a roughly five-hour trip up the Athabasca River.

Only those involved in firefighting efforts and a small number of residents who defied the evacuation order remain behind.

People are worried because they are not at home. – ACFN Chief Allan Adam

Members of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) among those ordered out of Fort Chip. On Wednesday, Adam asked the remaining residents who were not directly involved in the firefighting efforts to leave.

After a chaotic evacuation, he said first responders must turn their attention to the fire.

He said that the city is now extremely quiet and the forest around it is extremely dry.

It’s a tense time as people are forced to flee their homes and residents who have stayed behind to fight the blaze are bracing for the worst.

“I’m scared. And if I’m scared, I think the feeling is mutual. People are worried because they’re not home,” Adam said.

He said he will stay in Fort Chip to fight the fire and protect his community.

“It’s our home. It’s all we have.”

On Thursday, officials said 61 fires are burning within the province’s forest protection zones and 15 of them are out of control.

The province is expected to receive help this weekend from 215 firefighters from South Africa.

FRIEND | Dramatic evacuations at Fort Chipewyan as fires rage: