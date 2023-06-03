International
Austin Underlines Importance of Partnerships in Securing Shared Vision for Indo-Pacific > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
The United States remains committed to a shared vision of freedom, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said today.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore, Austin underlined the importance of partnerships in achieving a future for the region anchored in respect for international norms, respect for sovereignty and human rights and the free flow of trade. and ideas. .
“This vision is not the vision or initiative of a single country,” he said. “It’s a shared and compelling aspiration. It’s about building the basic conditions that allow people to live their lives without fear and pursue dreams without limits. And that matters to citizens across the region.”
Austin highlighted the progress the US and its allies in the region have made in achieving this goal.
He noted Japan’s pledge to invest $75 billion in public and private investment in regional infrastructure and the completion of India’s naval exercise with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
He welcomed the “bold steps” taken by Indonesia and Vietnam towards resolving their maritime border dispute and praised South Korea’s statement that international norms are key to shared security and prosperity in its Indo-Pacific strategy.
“Around the region, countries are matching their words with their actions, Austin said. “And they are insisting on resolving differences through dialogue and calling for even closer cooperation.”
The United States, he said, is also “doubling down” on regional alliances and partnerships “at every stage of defense planning.”
“Our shared goals are clear: deter aggression and deepen rules and norms that promote prosperity and prevent conflict,” he said. “So we are increasing planning and coordination and training with our friends from the East China Sea to the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean.”
Austin offered his comments at the Shangri-La dialogue while on his seventh trip to the region as Defense Secretary. The summit provided the opportunity for Austin to meet with key leaders across the region.
Before arriving in Singapore for the conference, Austin met with US troops in Japan and met with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo.
The two discussed the “impressive progress” the US and Japan have made in strengthening their cooperation that will be critical to maintaining peace and deterring aggression in the region.
While in Singapore, Austin said his visit to the region comes at a critical time for global peace and stability as Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
“The Kremlin’s chosen vulnerable war stands as the bloodiest conflict in Europe since the end of World War II,” he said. “And Russia’s shocking aggression has brought home to people everywhere how dangerous our world would be if major countries could invade their peaceful neighbors with impunity.”
“The invasion of Russia shows us all the dangers of disorder and the cost of chaos,” he said.
Austin also noted rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific fueled by North Korea’s nuclear threats and the People’s Republic of China’s provocations in the region.
“The People’s Republic of China continues to conduct an alarming number of dangerous interceptions of US and allied aircraft flying lawfully in international airspace,” he said. “And we have all just witnessed another disturbing case of aggressive and unprofessional flights from the PRC.”
Austin pledged to support allies and partners in the region “as they defend themselves against coercion and bullying.”
“To be clear: we do not seek conflict or confrontation,” he said. “But we will not flinch in the face of bullying or coercion.”
He said conflict is not inevitable and the US remains committed to strengthening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.
Austin called for continued dialogue between the two countries, despite China’s defense minister refusing to meet during the summit in Singapore.
The two officials spoke briefly at a dinner to launch the Shari-La Dialogue, although Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. General Pat Ryder said the two leaders “did not have a substantive exchange”.
Austin said during his speech that keeping open lines of communication between the two nations is critical.
“I am deeply concerned that the PRC has not been willing to engage more seriously in better crisis management mechanisms between our two militaries,” Austin said. “But I hope that will change, and soon.”
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Great powers must be beacons of transparency and accountability. And the United States is deeply committed to doing our part,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3415828/austin-underscores-importance-of-partnerships-in-securing-a-shared-vision-for-i/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Austin Underlines Importance of Partnerships in Securing Shared Vision for Indo-Pacific > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- Spain plays a key role for the West in relations with China
- Brexit: How Boris signed the Australia deal concession scribbled on paper in toilet
- Super Typhoon to create jet stream and heat wave across UK
- US Colonel Retracts Comments on Simulated Drone Attack Thought Experiment | US Army
- Jiah Khan Bollywood Journey: The actress only acted in 3 films alongside major superstars before her sudden disappearance
- Gillette hockey player makes Division I
- Is Eva Mendes releasing a collection of summer dresses? : Check out her best looks
- Japan introduced vending machines that automatically give out free food in the event of an earthquake
- Striking Hollywood Writers Won’t Rest Until AI Is Shut Down
- How the AI boom is transforming Google Cloud engineering
- Looting will be punished, First Nation chief warns after rural Alberta fire evacuation