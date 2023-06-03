Austin Underlines Importance of Partnerships in Securing Shared Vision for Indo-Pacific > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

The United States remains committed to a shared vision of freedom, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said today.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore, Austin underlined the importance of partnerships in achieving a future for the region anchored in respect for international norms, respect for sovereignty and human rights and the free flow of trade. and ideas. .

“This vision is not the vision or initiative of a single country,” he said. “It’s a shared and compelling aspiration. It’s about building the basic conditions that allow people to live their lives without fear and pursue dreams without limits. And that matters to citizens across the region.”

Austin highlighted the progress the US and its allies in the region have made in achieving this goal.

He noted Japan’s pledge to invest $75 billion in public and private investment in regional infrastructure and the completion of India’s naval exercise with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He welcomed the “bold steps” taken by Indonesia and Vietnam towards resolving their maritime border dispute and praised South Korea’s statement that international norms are key to shared security and prosperity in its Indo-Pacific strategy.

“Around the region, countries are matching their words with their actions, Austin said. “And they are insisting on resolving differences through dialogue and calling for even closer cooperation.”

The United States, he said, is also “doubling down” on regional alliances and partnerships “at every stage of defense planning.”

“Our shared goals are clear: deter aggression and deepen rules and norms that promote prosperity and prevent conflict,” he said. “So we are increasing planning and coordination and training with our friends from the East China Sea to the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean.”

Austin offered his comments at the Shangri-La dialogue while on his seventh trip to the region as Defense Secretary. The summit provided the opportunity for Austin to meet with key leaders across the region.

Before arriving in Singapore for the conference, Austin met with US troops in Japan and met with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo.

The two discussed the “impressive progress” the US and Japan have made in strengthening their cooperation that will be critical to maintaining peace and deterring aggression in the region.

While in Singapore, Austin said his visit to the region comes at a critical time for global peace and stability as Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“The Kremlin’s chosen vulnerable war stands as the bloodiest conflict in Europe since the end of World War II,” he said. “And Russia’s shocking aggression has brought home to people everywhere how dangerous our world would be if major countries could invade their peaceful neighbors with impunity.”

“The invasion of Russia shows us all the dangers of disorder and the cost of chaos,” he said.

Austin also noted rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific fueled by North Korea’s nuclear threats and the People’s Republic of China’s provocations in the region.

“The People’s Republic of China continues to conduct an alarming number of dangerous interceptions of US and allied aircraft flying lawfully in international airspace,” he said. “And we have all just witnessed another disturbing case of aggressive and unprofessional flights from the PRC.”

Austin pledged to support allies and partners in the region “as they defend themselves against coercion and bullying.”

“To be clear: we do not seek conflict or confrontation,” he said. “But we will not flinch in the face of bullying or coercion.”

He said conflict is not inevitable and the US remains committed to strengthening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Austin called for continued dialogue between the two countries, despite China’s defense minister refusing to meet during the summit in Singapore.

The two officials spoke briefly at a dinner to launch the Shari-La Dialogue, although Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. General Pat Ryder said the two leaders “did not have a substantive exchange”.

Austin said during his speech that keeping open lines of communication between the two nations is critical.

“I am deeply concerned that the PRC has not been willing to engage more seriously in better crisis management mechanisms between our two militaries,” Austin said. “But I hope that will change, and soon.”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Great powers must be beacons of transparency and accountability. And the United States is deeply committed to doing our part,” he said.