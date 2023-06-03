From Tiananmen to Times Square





An exhibition space commemorating the June 4, 1989 massacre of protesters in Beijing and other Chinese cities opened in New York on Friday, underscoring how recent changes in China have rejuvenated its dissident scene overseas. Long known for having personality conflicts and having little influence in China, overseas activists now seem more united and connected to China than before. More at: Asia Program Asia China Human rights democracy This is partly due to a recent influx of Chinese journalists, writers, artists and businessmen who have chosen to leave China’s increasingly restrictive climate. As James Areddy of the Wall Street Journal notes in an article todayNew York has become a gravitational point for many critics and skeptics of the Xi Jinping government, fueling an underground scene of Chinese standup feminist comedyand the salons of democracy where, as in 1989 in Beijing, ideas are floated about how to change China. One of those spaces is June 4th Memorial exhibition IN Manhattan. Located on the fourth floor of a small office building on Sixth Avenue, the space is relatively small, but contains an impressive display of flags, banners and several important historical artifacts from the protests, including a piece of calligraphy found in the square behind massacre. that reads Patriotism Is Not a Crime, a mimeograph machine used to disseminate speeches and information, and a blood-stained placard used to bind a victim’s wound. The mimeograph machine presented at the exhibition.

Photo by Ian Johnson For several weeks before the official opening, the space also hosted discussions among young people about China’s future course. That’s the kind of intergenerational dialogue the museum hopes to foster, one of the 1989 student leaders, Wang Dan, told me. Unbound Asia CFR contributors and other experts weigh in on the latest issues emerging in Asia today.1-3 times a week. Insights and analysis from CFR peers on the latest developments across Asia.Monthly. A summary of global news developments with CFR analysis delivered to your inbox every morning.Most days of the week. CFR’s weekly round-up of the week’s biggest foreign policy stories, with summaries, opinions and explainers. Every Friday. By entering your email and clicking “Subscribe”, you agree to receive communications from CFR about our products and services, as well as invitations to CFR events. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Wang and many of the student leaders since 1989 have created a non-governmental organization called Dialogue China that tries to foster this kind of discussion, especially between newcomers from China and those like the student leaders, who have lived in exile for decades. . The last white paper protestswhere people in Beijing and several other cities carried blank pieces of paper to signify their desire to protest, but heavy government censorship has also revived the exile scene. Some have recently arrived in New York and other cities. Others inside China have entered the exile scene through the use of VPN software that can bypass the Chinese governments firewall that blocks unwanted websites. More at: Asia Program Asia China Human rights democracy The effect appears to be a more cohesive and united exile movement. Dialogue China, for example, features a who’s who of the 1989 student movement in its leadership, including Wang, Wang Juntao, Hu Ping, Su Xiaokang, Wuerkaixi and Zhang Boli. They are joined by several participants in the recent protests in Hong Kong, including Joshua Wong. The group directed the new memorial. Its head, David Yu, said they hoped to build the exhibition space into a full museum over the next few years. A major impetus was the closure of The 4th of June Museum in Hong Kong in 2021. This was the only institution commemorating the massacre.

