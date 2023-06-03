International
Desperate search for survivors as death toll nears 300 in India train crash
CNN
–
Rescue teams in India are scrambling to find survivors after a horrific accident involving three trains killed hundreds of people in one of the worst rail disasters the country has ever seen.
At least 288 people have been confirmed dead and more than 1,000 injured after a collision between two passenger trains and a freight train in the town of Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday.
But rescuers expect the death toll to rise further as many people are believed to be trapped under the overturned carriages.
We are not holding out much hope of saving anyone alive, Odisha Fire Services chief Sudhanshu Sarangi told local news channel NDTV.
The cause of the crash remains unclear, but Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters on Saturday that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the crash, which occurred in northeastern Odisha near Bahanaga railway station.
The incident has reverberated across India, a nation of 1.4 billion people, prompting fresh calls for authorities to address safety issues that have plagued the country’s railways for decades.
Trains of India SERVING 13 million passengers every day, and while the government has recently invested millions to upgrade its railways, years of neglect have caused the tracks to deteriorate.
Video footage and photographs from the scene of Friday’s accident show scenes of chaos and despair. Dozens of dead bodies can be seen lying next to the wrecked trains as police officers and survivors stand nearby. Passengers’ personal belongings can be seen scattered inside the carriages and the windows have been smashed, spilling glass and metal debris onto the floor. The train carriages are broken into pieces.
The clash is one of the worst in recent Indian history.
One survivor, who did not give his name, told local television that he had fallen asleep and woken up when the train derailed, causing about 15 people to fall on top of it.
I was at the bottom of the pile. My hand is hurt, it hurts a lot, and so does the back of my neck, he said. When I got off the train, I saw that someone had lost his hand, someone had lost his limbs, someone’s face had been disfigured.
More than 115 ambulances and several fire service units are involved in the rescue effort. The Indian Army, teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Response Force and state fire services have been dispatched to the site.
Hundreds of people have gathered outside local hospitals to donate blood in a massive show of solidarity and support. About 500 units of blood were collected overnight with 900 units currently in stock.
Manish, a volunteer, tried to donate blood at Soro Block Hospital but could not enter as it was already crowded with people offering to help.
There are literally corpses around, he said. Injured passengers are being treated outside the hospital due to the lack of beds.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences on Friday.
Concerned by train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of the victims, he wrote.
A day of mourning will be held in the state on Saturday.
India’s extensive railway network suffers from aging infrastructure and poor maintenance factors that are often cited in accidents.
In 2021, more than 16,000 people were killed in nearly 18,000 rail accidents across the country.
According to National Crime Records, most rail accidents 67.7% were due to falls from trains and collisions between trains and people on the tracks.
The death toll from Friday’s crash has already surpassed that of another infamous incident in 2016, when more than 140 people were killed in a derailment in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
The latest clash comes as India undertakes a major overhaul of its infrastructure, with the country investing millions to modernize transport links.
In February, Modi inaugurated the first section of a 1,386-kilometer (861-mile) expressway linking the capital New Delhi with the financial hub of Mumbai.
Construction is also underway for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, which aims to decongest India’s rail network.
Later this year, the country will inaugurate the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge in the country’s Jammu and Kashmir region.
