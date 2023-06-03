Ten global cities are named winners of the Bloomberg Cycling Infrastructure Initiative

Cities will receive support to implement innovative bike-friendly street designs to promote sustainable transportation, revitalize neighborhoods, and improve the health and well-being of residents

The winning cities come from Albania, Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, India, Italy, Kenya, Mozambique, New Zealand and Portugal

New York, NYIn recognition of World Bicycle Day on June 3, Bloomberg Philanthropies today announced the first winners of the Bloomberg Cycling Infrastructure Initiative (BICI), with ten global cities receiving support to build innovative cycling infrastructure and sustainable mobility options for their residents. BICI’s goal is to help cities design streets that increase bike rates, revitalize neighborhoods, and promote the health and well-being of their communities. Led in partnership with the Global Design Cities Initiative (GDCI), in addition to funding to implement their proposals, each BICI winning city will receive technical assistance from GDCI for project development, design of cycling facilities, collection of data and engagement of residents.

Successful cities need transport systems that allow people to move safely, efficiently and sustainably. research continuously shows that the provision of cycling infrastructure brings social benefits that far exceed its initial investment and that people who cycle are healthier and happier. However, a significant obstacle for cycling in many cities is the lack of safe cycling infrastructure. BICI is designed to help city leaders meet the urgent need to build a more connected and comprehensive cycling infrastructure that serves as many residents as possible.

The 10 BICI winners are: Fortaleza, Brazilwinner of a $1 million prize and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Bogota Colombia; Lisbon, Portugal; Milan, Italy; Mombasa, Kenya; Pimpri-Chinchwad, India; Quelimane, Mozambique; Tirana Albania; AND Wellington, New Zealandeach of which will receive $400,000 in funding.

The fight against climate change goes hand in hand with giving people more transport options, said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and the 108th mayor of New York City. These proposals to make cycling safer and more accessible will require robust technical support and our team is happy to support the winners as they turn their ideas into action. The progress these 10 cities make will help clean the air, protect the environment and spur economic growth. We couldn’t wait to see the results.

Cycle lanes are not amenities, they are essential infrastructure for cities, said Janette Sadik-Khan, Director of Transportation at Bloomberg Associates and former commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation. These grants will help these 10 cities take the decisive action needed to transform roads and turn the tide on traffic violence, pollution and climate change.

The 10 winning BICI cities named today come from 10 countries on five continents and together represent more than 15 million inhabitants. Winners were selected from 275 applications submitted between November 10, 2022 and February 3, 2023, from cities with over 100,000 residents.

The 10 winning projects include:

($1 million prize winner): Develop 180 kilometers of state-of-the-art cycling infrastructure to invite more community members to cycle. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia : Double the number of protected cycling lanes to achieve Africa’s largest urban cycling network.

: Double the number of protected cycling lanes to achieve Africa’s largest urban cycling network. Bogota Colombia : Co-design new infrastructure with kids to revitalize a low-income neighborhood and engage young residents.

: Co-design new infrastructure with kids to revitalize a low-income neighborhood and engage young residents. Lisbon, Portugal : Invest in new solutions to increase the diversity of residents cycling across the city.

: Invest in new solutions to increase the diversity of residents cycling across the city. Milan, Italy : Build sustainable, green bike lanes connecting over 40 schools.

: Build sustainable, green bike lanes connecting over 40 schools. Mombasa, Kenya : Protect and connect a bicycle network along major corridors with high cycling volume.

: Protect and connect a bicycle network along major corridors with high cycling volume. Pimpri-Chinchwad, India : Launch a neighborhood model for a 15-minute city, starting with cycling.

: Launch a neighborhood model for a 15-minute city, starting with cycling. Quelimane, Mozambique : Build new cycling infrastructure including protected cycle lanes, pedestrian space and unique bike taxi parking to support non-motorized travel.

: Build new cycling infrastructure including protected cycle lanes, pedestrian space and unique bike taxi parking to support non-motorized travel. Tirana Albania : Create a cycling network for all ages through the implementation of safe intersection design.

: Create a cycling network for all ages through the implementation of safe intersection design. Wellington, New Zealand: Increase the number of bike lanes in the city by 160 percent using resident data to inform planning and development.

When it comes to reducing emissions and promoting healthier and greener cities, we must continue to raise our collective ambitions, said James Anderson, who leads the Government Innovation program at Bloomberg Philanthropies. Bloomberg’s Cycling Infrastructure Initiative gave cities around the world the opportunity to dream big and show what’s possible, and these winning projects demonstrate the incredible ideas that this opportunity has unlocked. We look forward to working with these global cities to implement their powerful projects and as we do, share the lessons with their peers around the world.

Building safe and connected cycling networks is a universal need that benefits people’s physical and mental health and well-being as much as it benefits the environment and the economy, said Skye Duncan, Executive Director of GDCI. Through their ambitious cycling infrastructure projects, the selected cities will transform their roads by putting people first, leveraging their local communities to provide healthier, safer and more equitable spaces for all. The BICI team at GDCI is keen to start working together with these cities to help them achieve their urban cycling infrastructure initiatives.

Bloomberg Philanthropies will gather the 10 winning cities from June 26 to June 29, 2023, in London, providing an opportunity for those city leaders to meet, exchange ideas with peers, begin their project planning and learn from GDCI’s urban design experts.

BICI, the first global city initiative of its kind, was announced in October 2022 at the Bloomberg Philanthropies CityLab. To learn more about BICI and the winning cities, visitbloombergcities.jhu.edu/bici OR globaldesigningcities.org.

