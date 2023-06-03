Passenger train derailment in India leaves over 280 dead, 900 injuredExBulletin



NEW DELHI Rescuers waded through piles of debris and rubble to free bodies and people on Saturday after two passenger trains derailed in India, killing more than 280 people. Hundreds more were trapped inside more than a dozen mangled carriages overnight in one of the nation’s deadliest train accidents in decades.

The accident, which happened about 220 kilometers (137 miles) southwest of Kolkata on Friday night, led to a chaotic scene as rescuers climbed on top of the wrecked trains to break open doors and windows using cutting torches to free survivors. .

About 900 people were injured in the accident in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, said PK Jena, the state’s top administrative official. The cause was under investigation.

At least 280 bodies were recovered overnight and into Saturday morning, Sudhanshu Sarangi, director of Odisha’s fire department, told The Associated Press. He said more than 800 injured passengers were taken to various hospitals with many in critical condition.

Rescuers were going through the wrecked carriages to find people who may still be trapped. Sarangi said it was possible people were trapped below, but it was unlikely they were still alive.

“By 10pm (Friday) we were able to rescue the survivors. After that it was about getting the dead bodies,” he said. “This is very, very tragic. I’ve never seen anything like this in my career.”

Ten to 12 coaches of a train derailed and debris from some of the damaged coaches fell on a nearby track, said Amitabh Sharma, a railway ministry spokesman. The debris was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction, causing up to three coaches of the second train to also derail, he added.

A third train carrying goods was also involved, the Press Trust of India reported, but there was no immediate confirmation of this from the railway authorities. PTI said some of the derailed passenger coaches hit cars from the freight train.

The death toll rose steadily throughout the night as footage showed mangled carriages that had completely overturned. Dozens of dead bodies, covered in white sheets, lay on the ground next to the train tracks as locals and rescuers ran to help the survivors.

Rescue and police teams continued to sift through the wreckage on Saturday morning as the search operation continued, amid fears that the death toll is likely to rise further. Dozens of people also showed up at a local hospital to donate blood.

Officials said 1,200 rescuers worked with 115 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units overnight at the crash site. Saturday was declared as a day of mourning in Odisha after state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached the district to meet the injured passengers.

Villagers said they rushed to the spot to evacuate people after hearing a loud sound created by the train coaches derailing.

Passengers describe the scene

“The local people really came out to help us. They not only helped get people out, but took our suitcases and gave us water,” PTI quoted Rupam Banerjee, a survivor, as saying.

Passenger Vandana Kaleda said that inside the train during the derailment, people were “falling over each other” after her coach swayed violently and derailed.

“As I came out of the bathroom, suddenly the train tilted. I lost my balance. … Everything turned upside down. People started falling on top of each other and I was shocked and couldn’t understand what happened. My mind stopped working.” she said, adding that she felt lucky to have survived.

Another survivor who did not give his name said he was sleeping when the crash woke him up. He said he saw other passengers with broken limbs and disfigured faces.

The derailed Coromandel Express was traveling from Howrah in the state of West Bengal to Chennai, the capital of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, PTI said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts were with the families of the victims.

“May the injured recover soon,” tweeted Modi, who said he had spoken to the railway minister and that “all possible assistance” was being offered.

Hundreds of accidents occur on Indian railways every year

Despite the government’s efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the world’s largest network of trains under one management.

In August 1995, two trains collided near New Delhi, killing 358 people in one of India’s worst train accidents.

In 2016, a passenger train derailed between the cities of Indore and Patna, killing 146 people.

Most rail accidents are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) of track.