Corpus news and announcements

The 7th Regiment

In honor of Pride Month, the 7th Regiment launched a brand new line of Pride-inspired merchandise.

Academy

Meet the Academy’s first-year drum majors, Eric and Ben. “This summer I’m really hoping to inspire all those fans to join or stay in marching and maybe even join a drum corps,” Eric said of one of his goals for the season. 2023.

battalion

“Nothing will stop us this season, and beyond,” Battalion posted as part of the unveiling of its 2023 competitive production, In Our Element.

Blue Devils

Commemorating Memorial Day, the Blue Devils gathered at the war memorial near their practice stadium at the University of Wyoming and played Taps before a moment of silence.

The Blue Knights

An epically produced video revealed a monstrous steel structure that the Blue Knights will use on football fields across the country for their 2023 production of Unharnessed.

Blue Stars

The Blue Stars revealed the title and musical influences of their 2023 production titled ‘In ABSINTHEia’.

Blue coats

Check out these video highlights from the Bluecoats’ first week of spring practice tryouts.

Boston Crusaders

Drum corps fans could already get a taste of the sea air as the Boston Crusaders unveiled a much-talked-about video that grandly unveiled a massive steel structure that will set the stage for the corps’ 2023 White Whale production.

cadets

Recognizing Memorial Day, Cadets hit the parade route and shared these video highlights from the experience.

Crown of Carolina

Carolina Crown shared highlights from the corps’ first full ensemble rehearsal in the summer of 2023.

cavaliers

The Cavaliers’ hitting section promises “clean beats, all year long.”

Colts

Particularly significant as part of the corps’ 60th anniversary season, the Colts hosted a “history night” for corps members that featured alumni speakers from the 1960s.

Colt’s Cadets

The Colt Cadets welcome trumpet, mellophone and tuba players to join the troupe for its 2023 season. No audition is necessary to join.

Colombians

Colombian designers go deep in the production of the 2023 corpus, “Face Everything And Rise”.

Crusader

The Crossmen recently moved to Northeastern State University in Oklahoma for the start of their 2023 spring training tryouts.

GENESIS

“Texas is hot!” Check out Genesis’ recovery partner to stay calm during rehearsals.

caregivers

At the latest Guardians rehearsal camp, the troupes put the first movement of their 2023 production, I Know the End, on the field.

Heat wave

Chili Lime, Mango Habanero and Louisiana Red and Pumpkin Spice are all flavors in Heat Wave’s new line of hot sauces. “With four tantalizing flavors sure to tantalize your taste buds, these are just the things you need to enjoy your summer!”

Jersey Surf

Purchasing items from Jersey Surf’s Walmart Registry is a perfect way to support New Jersey’s troops and ensure they have everything they need for their 2023 summer tour.

Stents

Les Stentors recently hosted its Lobsters at Volonté fundraising dinner that brought together nearly 2,000 people and four tons of lobster.

Boy Scouts of Madison

The Madison Scouts are back at practice drills. Check out these pictures from the first day of spring training in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Mandarins

The Mandarins kicked off the summer of 2023 with a summit for their corps member leadership team that included CPR training.

Music city

Mark your calendars for Music City’s Friends and Family Night performance July 1 at Tennessee Tech University.

Pacific Ridge

Pacific Crest unveiled the 2023 hull production title, “Goddess.”

Ghost Regiment

Phantom Regiment posted an inspirational video recapping scenes and themes from the first week of the troop’s spring training rehearsals.

The rhythm of the river city

River City Rhythm revealed the title and repertoire for their 2023 competition production, Falling.

Seattle Cascades

Tickets are now available for the Cascades and Friends series of events coming to the Pacific Northwest region early this July.

South wind

Southwind has a list of open positions for those interested in joining the Alabama corps for its 2023 summer tour.

Spartans

The Spartans have called up one of their international members from England, who will march in the 2023 corps color guard.

Soul of Atlanta

Spirit’s latest Fun Fact Friday asks current corps members which musical scale they would choose if it were the only one they could play for the rest of their lives.

The soldiers

Soldiers hosting spring training at the (Tipton) Blue Devils’ home field and Blue Devils hosting spring training at Wyoming State Army – Yes, we might just be in the Twilight Zone.

SoundSport Updates

Arsenal Drum & Bugle Corps – El Paso, Texas

Arsenal unveiled the title of the 2023 corpus production, ‘The Ties That Bind’.

Calgary Stampede Showband – Calgary, UK

DCI Hall of Fame member John Meehan has been named the next director of the Calgary Stampede Showband. “Having the opportunity to lead (this) ensemble is a true honor and I look forward to embracing it and committing to it for years to come,” Meehan said.

Conquest Drum & Bugle Corps – Geneseo, IL

Conquest recently dropped a hint on the topic of 2023 corpus production.

Gems Drum & Bugle Corps – Boise, ID

Gemstones have instant openings for synthesizer and bass guitar.

IMPACT Drum & Bugle Corps – Orlando, FL

IMPACT is continuing construction of the new hull equipment trailer.

Memphis Blues – Memphis, TN

Memphis Blues treated fans to the opening hit of their 2023 production.

Northern Lights Drum & Bugle Corps – Muskegon, MI

In case you missed it, here’s what the Northern Lights have been up to in May.

Zephyrus Drum & Bugle Corps – Tulsa, OK

The brass and color guard spots are now open for those interested in joining Zephyrus for the group’s 2023 season.

