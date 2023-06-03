United States-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Ministerial Meeting (TMM) Joint Press Release > US Department of Defense > Announcement

US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Japanese Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu and Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-Sup convened a tripartite ministerial meeting in Singapore, June 3, 2023. During the meeting, three leaders discussed the growing nuclear and missile threats from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) as well as efforts to improve trilateral security exercises and address common security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Secretary and the two ministers pledged that the United States, Japan and the ROK will cooperate closely towards their joint commitment to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. They shared their deep concerns and condemned the DPRK’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, which pose a major threat to international peace and stability, and committed to addressing these concerns through joint cooperation tripartite. In particular, the Secretary and both Ministers condemned the DPRK’s recent alleged launch into space using ballistic missile technology as it constitutes a serious violation of the relevant UNFCCCs. They also renewed their determination to resolutely respond to the DPRK threat through increased trilateral cooperation as well as cooperation with the international community. In addition, they demanded full implementation by the international community of the relevant CRSKB. They underscored the importance of sustained international efforts to deter, disrupt and eventually eliminate DPRK illegal ship-to-ship transfers. They called on the DPRK to immediately cease its irresponsible actions that create tension on the Korean peninsula and in the region, and to comply with its obligations under all relevant UNFCCCs.

In line with the commitments made by US President Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and ROK President Yoon at the Phnom Penh Summit on November 13, 2022, the Secretary and both Ministers acknowledged the tripartite efforts to activate a data sharing mechanism to exchange real-time missile warning data before the end of the year in order to improve each country’s ability to detect and assess missiles launched by the DPRK.

The secretary and the two ministers discussed the ongoing progress being made through technical consultations at the working level and emphasized that this is a big step for prevention, peace and stability. They also pledged to make further progress towards operationalizing the tripartite mechanism initially over the coming months.

The secretary and the two ministers further confirmed that the three parties will use the 2014 US-Japan-ROK Trilateral Information Sharing Agreement to facilitate coordination and cooperation among the three parties. They also welcomed the recent normalization of the bilateral General Military Information Security Agreement between Japan and the ROK. In addition, they agreed on the need to contribute to defense-related confidence-building measures among countries in the region and committed to strengthening cooperation to institutionalize such efforts.

The Secretary and the two Ministers discussed other regional security issues as well as KPRK threats and all reiterated the importance of deepening trilateral cooperation on key issues to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including the exchange of information, high-level and tripartite policy consultations. exercises. They further discussed the steps to follow up on these issues.

In addition, the Secretary and both Ministers affirmed their commitment to rapidly conduct maritime interdiction and anti-piracy exercises and pledged to further identify other areas, including disaster relief and humanitarian assistance, where the three countries aim to expand tripartite cooperation. They committed to arranging defensive exercises that contribute to strengthening trilateral responses to and deterring DPRK nuclear and missile threats, including anti-submarine and missile defense exercises.

The secretary and the two ministers stressed the importance of the rule of law and expressed strong opposition to any unilateral action aimed at changing the status quo by force or coercion and increasing tensions in the region. They reaffirmed their commitment to stand with Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war of aggression and recognize that Russia’s actions are a serious violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty that undermines the fabric of the entire international order. They stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They shared concerns about activities that are contrary to international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and stressed the importance of full respect for international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight and other uses legal of the sea.

The United States reaffirmed its unwavering alliance commitments to Japan and the ROK backed by the full range of US capabilities, including nuclear. Japan and the ROK emphasized the importance of their bilateral ties and trilateral cooperation to protect and advance their common security goals. The secretary and the two ministers pledged to work closely together for peace and stability in the region and around the world.