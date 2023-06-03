Hard Rock International encourages everyone to “LOVE OUT LOUD” this Pride Month with new limited edition retail and global event series throughout June featuring HALSEY

Hard Rock Honors Partnership With Multi-Platinum Artist, Genre-bender Halsey with 250,000 dollars Donate to LGBTQIA+ causes through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International is celebrating its continued support of the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month by bringing to life the brand’s founding mottos, “Love everyoneServe All” and “All Is One,” while encouraging allies everywhere to “Love Out Loud.” Throughout the month of June, Hard Rock is releasing limited edition merchandise and participating in special activations and fundraising efforts in support of Hard Rock Heals Foundation the charitable arm of Hard Rock, along with local charities and non-profit partners who work tirelessly to serve and uplift LGBTQIA+ communities.



Hard Rock International Love Out Loud partner Halsey created two collaborative t-shirts as part of the Pride 2023 retail collection, which will benefit LGBTQIA+ charities such as Outright International and the Human Rights Campaign through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation. (Photo: Sam Dameshek)



“At Hard Rock, acts of service and authentic involvement are ingrained in our brand DNA and daily mottos, ensuring that all team members and guests at our properties are treated with love and respect,” said Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Seminole Hard Rock. “As part of our commitment, we will continue to demonstrate alliance and amplify LGBTQIA+ voices in our local communities and around the world.”

Partnership with Halsey

To kick off Pride 2023, Hard Rock has announced a partnership with GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum, genre-bending artist Halsey, known for pushing creative boundaries, influencing and influencing beyond music by championing important causes such as the LGBTQIA+ community. To celebrate the partnership and Pride Month, Hard Rock has promised a minimum of 250,000 dollars to the Human Rights Campaign and Outright International, through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

As part of the Pride Retail Collection, Halsey, who is a queer artist herself, has designed two co-branded Hard Rock x Halsey Signature Series Pride Edition t-shirts. Additionally, as part of the Love Out Loud campaign, Hard Rock will host a private performance at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where the brand was founded. This VIP event will include a panel of notable guest speakers and an intimate performance by Halsey. Halsey will also donate special memorabilia to the famous Hard Rock collection of more than 87,000 pieces, live during the event.

Following the private event at Old Park Lane, a special series of Halsey with String Ensemble Hard Rock Live performances will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood (June 24), Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (June 30) and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento in Fire Mountain (July 2).

Limited Edition Retail Collection

In addition to exclusive Halsey merchandise, Hard Rock is releasing a specially designed retail collection in honor of Pride Month, paying tribute to the brand’s “Love everyoneServe All” and “All Is One” mottos. Uniquely designed, limited-edition merchandise includes colorful Hard Rock T-shirts, bandanas, socks, mugs, keys and pins, from which a portion of the proceeds will benefit LGBTQIA+ charities across The Pride 2023 retail collection is now available through July in stores and online at Rock Shops.

Activation of the cafe

Pride is a global celebration and declaration of love, which is why attendees at Hard Rock Cafes around the world will host a series of local activations to proudly “Love Loud” alongside the LGBTQIA+ community. Activations will range from live performances to local Pride menus, personalized playlists and more. Hard Rock Cafe will also participate as a sponsor in several Pride parades across the US and Europeincluding those in New York City, London, Copenhagenand Nice.

Love Out Loud Suites & Hotel Activations

Hard Rock hotel properties around the world are partnering with prominent LGBTQIA+ figures in their local communities to create exclusive experiences including uniquely curated suites, unique food and beverage offerings, entertainment experiences, Pride playlists and gathering events of funds in the community.

In addition, Hard Rock Hotels is working with street artists known for integrating LGBTQIA+ themes into their art to create meaningful paintings in select local communities where Hard Rock operates.

More than 70 percent of the 87,000 pieces of authentic music memorabilia on display at Hard Rock properties are dedicated to LGBTQIA+ artists and iconic moments in music history.

For additional information on how Hard Rock supports the LGBTQIA+ community and diversity, please visit www.hardrock.com/dei.aspx . Information on the Hard Rock Heals Foundation can be found at www.hardrock.com/heals-foundation.aspx .

