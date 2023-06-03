International
Korean Peninsula: Security Council must find unity to calm rising tensions
Key peace and security issues, such as the situation on the Korean Peninsula, should be an area for cooperation, she warned at a briefing for the 15-member Council on recent developments. Diplomacy, not isolation, is the only way forward.
During the emergency of the Council DeBAte on this issue, members expressed different views, with many agreeing that diplomacy can pave the way to peace and others raising concerns about what they consider to be provocative military activities by other nations.
Failure to start
Raising concerns about strong tensions for recent activitiesMs. DiCarlo recalled that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), more commonly known as North Korea, launched on Wednesday what Pyongyang described as a military reconnaissance satellitewhich crashed off the west coast of the Korean Peninsula.
Attributing the failed launch to the low reliability of a new engine and fuel system, Pyongyang intends to conduct a second launch as soon as possible, according to media reports, she said.
In line with its five-year military development plan, the DPRK had many increased its missile launch activities in 2022 and 2023including more than 80 launches using ballistic missile technology, she added.
until States have the right to launch a satellite and to benefit from space activities, she said Security Council resolutions expressly prohibit the DPRK from conducting any launch using ballistic missile technology.
She added that although Pyongyang had Tuesday sent a pre-departure notice for the International Maritime Organization (IMO), it failed to notify other international organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
DPRK is unlimited
DPRK is unlimited and other parties are forced to focus on military deterrenceshe said.
Despite calls from the UN Secretary-General to refrain from further satellite launches using missile technology and to quickly resume dialogue towards a lasting peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang had said the launch of its Wednesday was one response to ongoing military exercises in the regionMrs. DiCarlo said.
The last time the DPRK carried out a similar launch was in 2016, which prompted the Council’s condemnation of the use of ballistic missile technology in violation of relevant resolutions, she said.
Threats with nuclear weapons
Media reports indicate that several countries have conducted military exercises in the area in recent years.
The development of a military reconnaissance satellite was part of the DPRK the five-year military development planbut Ms. DiCarlo noted that it was discovered in January 2021, well before the resumption of military exercises in the region.
Meanwhile, Pyongyang had said launches in 2022 and 2023 included role-playing nuclear weapons systemsincluding tactical atomic weapons, and continued to make references to the possible use of nuclear weapons since her last briefing of the Council, she added.
Concerns about cryptocurrencies and stolen aid
Turning to other concerns, she said her office has been following up on the ongoing reports illegal cyber activities attributed to DPRK-linked actors, incl stealing more cryptocurrencies in 2022 than ever before.
Regarding disturbing humanitarian situationshe said the UN stands ready to assist the DPRK in addressing the basic needs of vulnerable populations, reiterating the call on Pyongyang to allow unhindered access for international staff, including the UN Resident Coordinator, and of humanitarian supplies, to enable a timely and effective response.
She said the Secretary-General remained firmly committed to achieving it the goal of a world without nuclear weapons and welcomed the recent reaffirmation by the Republic of Korea of its commitment to its obligations under Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
