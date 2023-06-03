Saskatchewan Proclaims June as Parks and Recreation Month | News and Media





Nationally recognized, the Province of Saskatchewan has partnered with the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association to declare June as Parks and Recreation Month and celebrate right here at home. “Recreation is so important, it helps strengthen volunteer networks, builds community pride and engages residents in community development across the province,” said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross. “Saskatchewan has so many wonderful outdoor recreation areas and parks to enjoy, and we want to encourage residents to make the most of the summer weather and enjoy.” The Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA) provides leadership, support and services that contribute to the impact of recreation for Saskatchewan residents. SPRA invites everyone to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month and enjoy the many activities that contribute to Saskatchewan’s excellent quality of life. “This June let’s celebrate the important contributions that local, regional and provincial parks and open spaces make to our communities,” said Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association president Jody Boulet. “This celebration not only highlights the beauty of our natural spaces, but also highlights the vital importance of preserving them for future generations.” The Sask Lottery-funded parks and recreation delivery system provides thousands of recreational opportunities for residents and visitors. This includes the Regional Park Pass Loan Program, which grants free access to Saskatchewan’s regional parks, through a partnership between SPRA, the Saskatchewan Library Association and the Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association. In May, the Government of Saskatchewan, Sask Sport, SaskCulture and SPRA signed a renewed lottery distribution agreement, continuing a long and successful partnership. Proceeds from the Sask Lotteries support a wide range of sporting, cultural and recreational programs, services and initiatives across the province. Funding from Sask Lotteries benefits over 12,000 sporting, cultural and recreational groups across the province. To learn more about Parks and Recreation Month or the Regional Park Pass Lending Program, visit www.spra.sk.ca. -30- For more information, contact: Jamie Gibson

Parks, Culture and Sports

Regina

Phone: 306-527-8152

Email: [email protected] Christian Bates-Hardy

Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association

Regina

Phone: 306-780-9268

Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2023/june/02/saskatchewan-proclaims-june-as-parks-and-recreation-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos