AINsight: Will 2H2023 be a bastion of hope?
As we exited 2022, many of us took a deep breath and said that we hope that the frenzy of default business jets will end and a dose of normality and balance will return. As we wrapped up the first quarter and settled steadily into the second, most of us would admit to a slower start to the year and our collective eyes are looking optimistically towards the rest of the year.
If you recall, 2020 was reported by many to be one of our best transactional years, albeit one that took place in just six to nine months. That’s because the pandemic accounts for three to six months of recalibrating our views on what this event meant to us.
I just attended the International Aircraft Dealers Association spring meeting and heard the same optimism from everyone in attendance. This could be the kind of 2020 that everyone is looking forward to with a good, balanced increase in activity that will see us operating in a higher supply environment for our customers to choose from.
Prices have softened a bit and transactional processes have returned to a place where due diligence is the key word in transactions. This all sounds great, doesn’t it? As the title suggests, are we reaching a bastion of hope?
Wait! We should all be very careful not to create a panacea just yet. We have a very serious problem that we all face.
Finally, we have sellers who are allowing us to return to the proper way to transact by allowing pre-purchase inspections. So what’s the problem?
Having finally earned these due diligence rights, now pick up the phone and call to get a pre-purchase slot. Sure, you might find one, but maybe two to three months from now or maybe even longer.
This roadblock will impede our ability to transact with an aircraft. There is no way we would allow a customer to purchase an airplane without this critical step. I’m even calling facilities in Europe to try and find the closest slots.
I’m not one to just find problems and throw them at your doorstep. I pride myself on always looking for a solution to every problem, but this problem is out of my control.
However, it may not be beyond our collective control. We need to work together with the facilities and their upper management who can perform these critical inspections to see how we can be able to turn the necessary critical needle off.
Is the problem labor or shop space? If it is true that transactions are steadily declining year on year, then why is this issue raising its head now? We need support to overcome this harmful issue. Sorry not enough.
We on the transactional side can only see the problem, we need to help be part of the solution. If stores allow holding a slot that starts earlier, it would allow for a more liberal cancellation policy. Of course, this may mean more work for stores to manage a movement strategy for canceled slots, but we need help.
Here we are finally finding some sunlight and the dark pre-purchase clouds are gathering over us. I might suggest that the stores create a method for us to have an internal round table or town hall.
Of course, I understand that it may be very difficult for us to merge the competing entities, so it may be a OEM or independent object at the same time. I assure you that we are not looking to put anyone on the defensive, but we are in trouble and we need more than ever to discuss this phenomenon and solve it somehow.
Jay Messinger is CEO, and Founder of Mesinger Jet Sales, an international aircraft brokerage firm. With 49 years of successful aircraft buying and selling, Mesinger Jet Sales has a global reputation for personalized and transparent service.
