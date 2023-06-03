Barbie: Pink paint used on Barbie movie sets caused international color shortage, director Greta Gerwig claims





Talk about doll and girl stereotypes, and the color pink always comes up. Just to drive this point home, the new Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie, has used plenty of pink in its sets, costumes and props. In fact, so much pink paint was used on Barbie’s sets that it caused an international shortage of the color, claimed Greta Gerwig, the film’s director. The pink clothes of the Barbie dolls from the movie have already given birth to the Barbiecore fashion trend. And now this revelation of the director about the pink paint has only added to the fact that the film is already popular even before its release in July 2023. What did Greta Gerwig say about Barbie? Greta Gerwig said that her production of Barbie used so much pink paint on her sets that there was an international shortage of the color! In an interview with Architectural Digest (A+D) titled Inside the Barbie Dreamhouse, a Palm Springs-inspired Fuchsia fantasy, Greta talked about working with production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer on Barbie’s set design. Greta said that they were “literally creating the alternate universe of Barbie Land…” To keep the child elements, Greta wanted the “pinks to be very bright and everything to be almost too much.” As a result, “the world has run out of pink,” she claimed. According to A+D, Barbie’s sets were erected at Warner Bros. studios outside of London, United Kingdom. Frequently asked questions Q1: When will the Barbie movie be released?

The 2023 Barbie movie will hit theaters on July 21, the same day as Oppenheimer, the biopic directed by Christopher Nolan. Q2: Who plays Barbie and Ken in the movie Barbie?

Actor Margot Robbie stars as Barbie and Ryan Gosling stars as her boyfriend Ken in the 2023 film Barbie.

