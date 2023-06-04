Sunak under fire as a fool The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will be the focus of the investigation into Covid | Eat out to help

Rishi Sunak is facing a barrage of criticism ahead of the official Covid-19 inquiry after a leading scientist attacks his spectacularly stupid Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which is believed to have caused a sudden surge in cases of the virus.

The prime minister’s role as chancellor during the pandemic is under increasing scrutiny, as is that of his predecessor in No 10, Boris Johnson, in an escalating Covid blame game in Westminster as Lady Hallett prepares to open her own inquiry into the response to the pandemic government later this month.

The president of the British Medical Association, Prof Martin McKee, also criticizes the dysfunctional way in which the government, including the Treasury under Sunak, ignored scientific advice throughout the pandemic.

Last Thursday, the Cabinet Office launched an unprecedented high court bid to avoid handing over Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and diaries to the inquiry.

The action is believed to have been prompted by the belief that if Johnson’s material were to be handed over in full, then the Cabinet Office would have to do the same in relation to messages and other information held on the phones and diaries of serving ministers, including Sunak himself. .

Johnson then delivered some of his messages directly to the inquiry himself, bypassing Whitehall.

This weekend, there are signs that while Johnson will be firm on Halletts’ views, so will Sunak, particularly over the way the Treasury has failed to involve scientists in decisions and policy formulation. Hallett has already sent questions to Johnson, asking whether scientific evidence and opinion was sought before Eat Out to Help Out was launched, which it appears was not.

Talking to the observer, Prof John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who was a member of the Sage committee of ministerial advisers and has given written evidence to the inquiry, said the controversial Eat Out to Help Out scheme which gives people discounts to eat. in restaurants and bars was never discussed with scientists.

If we had [been consulted]I would have been clear about what I thought about it, Edmunds said. As far as I was concerned, it was a spectacularly stupid idea and a shameful way to spend public money.

Eat Out to Help Out was launched in August 2020. It allowed diners to claim 50% off more than 160 million meals at a cost to the Exchequer of around 850 million. In the process, it also increased new Covid-19 infections by 8 to 17%, according to a study conducted a few weeks later.

In his recently published book Johnson in 10: The Inside Story, Anthony Seldon says the then health secretary, Matt Hancock, first found out about the scheme when he read a press release about it. Asked to comment on the claim on Saturday, Hancocks spokesman did not deny the account but said he was unable to comment ahead of the investigation.

A government spokesman said the scheme had had a positive effect on the economy and jobs and denied there was clear evidence it helped spread the virus.

Eat out to help keep busy in Soho, London. Photo: James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

We designed the Eat Out to Help Out scheme to protect 2 million jobs in hospitality and statistics show that the scheme brought 400,000 people back from holiday while safely restoring consumer confidence, the spokesman said. Local scheme involvement was not positively associated with Covid rates in any English region or country.

Edmunds said Sage scientists had no real role in shaping policy across government. We were asked questions and gave scientific answers, but we did not know what strategy the government was discussing. It was written by them and we saw it the day the press saw it.