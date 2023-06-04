The Minister of Europe will create closer relations in Central Asia





Leo Docherty visits Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to boost UK support for the region.

It is the most high-profile visit by a UK official to Kyrgyzstan in more than a decade.

The visit follows the Foreign Secretary’s trip to Kazakhstan in March. As Central Asia deals with the economic uncertainty caused by Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine and the worsening situation in Afghanistan, UK Minister Leo Docherty will reinforce the UK’s support for the region as a close and valued partner. On a three-legged visit, the minister will welcome the political reforms taking place across Central Asia and promote British expertise to support the regions’ sustainable economic development. In the most senior visit by a UK official to Kyrgyzstan in more than a decade, the minister will meet senior members of the government, including the Foreign Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, reaffirming the UK’s commitment to increasing energy security, climate cooperation and trade relations. . The region is of great strategic importance spanning Europe, Asia and the Middle East and bordering Russia, China and Iran. The minister will hold talks with officials and business leaders to discuss new opportunities for British businesses, giving the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the UK economy. Russia has important economic ties to Central Asia through trade, energy and economic migrants. However, the illegal occupation of Ukraine has had significant consequences for the region due to rising food and energy prices and its dependence on Russian trade and energy. Looking ahead to the visit, Minister responsible for Central Asia Leo Docherty said: Few countries are feeling the impact of global security changes more than the states of Central Asia, from the worsening situation in Afghanistan to the economic uncertainty caused by Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine. The UK, as a close strategic partner, is committed to supporting political reforms and sustainable economic development for the regions’ long-term stability and prosperity. The minister will also visit the Chunkurchak gorge on horseback, featuring a UK-backed business, Kirgiz Twins Adventures. The tour company focuses on making the Kyrgyz tourism sector more inclusive for people with disabilities. They have received support from the UK Enterprise and Innovation Programme, which helps promote a stronger, more diverse and inclusive private sector in the region. In Almaty, Kazakhstan’s business capital, the minister will build on the Foreign Secretaries’ visit to Astana in March by discussing opportunities for cooperation on critical minerals, clean technology and agriculture. The minister will welcome Kazakhstan’s continued support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, meet civil society groups to discuss reforms and look ahead to the annual UK-Kazakhstan Strategic Dialogue this autumn. Arriving in Uzbekistan, the minister will meet with counterparts at the Foreign and Trade Offices to strengthen defense and trade ties, discussing counter-terrorism and security co-operation, reaffirming the UK’s support for Uzbekistan’s membership of the World Organization of Trade and its ongoing internal reforms. Notes to editors:

