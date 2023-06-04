Zelenskyy admits Ukraine can’t join NATO until war endsExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, Host:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is giving up hopes of his country joining NATO anytime soon. After months of urging NATO members to recognize Ukraine, he admitted yesterday that it would be, quote, “impossible” for that to happen before the end of the war with Russia. We’re joined now by John Deni, research professor at the US Army War College and a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. Professor Danny, thank you for being with us.

JOHN DENI: My pleasure, Scott.

SIMON: Just a few days ago, President Zelenskyy met personally with European leaders and asked them to accept Ukraine into NATO. What do you think has changed?

DENY: Well, I think, frankly, he’s just accepting the reality of the situation facing the alliance and Ukraine. It is clear that there are members within the alliance – most notably the Baltic states, Poland – who have pushed hard for NATO to withdraw Ukraine sooner rather than later, to otherwise offer them security guarantees if membership is not defeated immediately. However, I am sure that Mr. Zelenskyy’s ambassador here in Washington has informed him that there is still resistance to this. And I think definitely part of the resistance is that the United States and its NATO allies are not very eager to go to war with their troops.

SIMON: Well, of course, and that begs the question, because the NATO treaty provides that an attack on one member country is considered an attack on all, is that so fundamental that NATO countries didn’t want to go to war with Russia?

DENY: I think that’s exactly the case. And you hit the nail on the head. The main part of the treaty is what is called Article 5. And it is the part of the treaty that commits each ally to defend all others if there is an attack on them. It is clear that NATO and its allies are not eager to get directly involved in the war. Now, this still leaves open the possibility that the Allies, at their summit in Vilnius in just a few weeks in July – it leaves open the possibility that the Allies could offer a clearer path to NATO membership or any other type of security guarantee. full membership. Honestly, I still think those two things would be a bad idea right now.

SIMON: Well, let me pull you up on that. Do you think that if Ukraine officially becomes a member of NATO, it could derail an eventual agreement to end the war in Ukraine?

DANNY: Well, Scott, let me be clear. I think that eventually Ukraine should be a member of the alliance. I think that after the war is over, Ukraine’s membership in NATO will be the only way to deter a future Russian attack and all the instability and uncertainty that would have on vital US interests throughout Europe. But until the war is over, frankly, I think that discussing Ukraine’s membership in NATO or other security guarantees is really not a very good idea and a bad thing for Ukraine actually, because I think that – if there is discussion therefore, if there are security guarantees offered, frankly, I think it encourages the Russians to fight harder and fight longer. This war will have to end through a political solution. And the Russians won’t be too eager to end it if they know that Ukraine will join NATO once it’s over.

SIMON: Do you think this will be considered a setback in Ukraine?

DENI: I don’t think this will be considered a setback in Kiev so much as a statement of reality from the Ukrainian president. We recall that he has been a tireless advocate for Ukraine’s membership in both NATO and the EU. I don’t see that changing, even if he accepts the reality that that membership may not be offered at the Vilnius summit next month.

SIMON: Does Ukraine really need to be a formal member of NATO? I mean, they’re already getting an awful lot of help from the member states, aren’t they?

DENI: They’re getting a lot of help. That is exactly right. But we know that the rhetorical commitments, the policy statements, the agreements that have been made between Ukraine and the West or Ukraine and Russia, those things have not protected Ukraine in the way that Kiev and we in the West had hoped. NATO’s commitment to eventually allow this country into the alliance, the 1994 Budapest Memorandum between the UK, the US, Russia and Ukraine – none of those rhetorical commitments really got the job done. It will take NATO membership, commitment to Article 5, and especially the commitment of the United States to help defend Ukraine eventually after the war is over and to deter the Russians from another attack.

SIMON: John Deni, research professor at the US Army War College and non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. Thank you so much for being with us.

DANNY: My pleasure, Scott. Thank you.

