United States-Japan-Australia Trilateral Defense Ministers’ Meeting (TDMM) 2023 Joint Statement > US Department of Defense > Announcement

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mr. MP Richard Marles, Japanese Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III convened a tripartite defense ministerial meeting in Singapore on June 3, 2023 during the 20th International Summit for Strategic Studies (IISS) Summit of Asian Security (2023 Shangri-La Dialogue) in Singapore. This was the twelfth meeting between the defense leaders of the three nations and highlighted the significant progress made in implementing the activities and practical areas of cooperation set out in the 2022 joint declaration.

Ministers welcomed and acknowledged the importance of each country’s strategic documents issued last year, confirming the alignment of their strategies and the important role that the trilateral partnership plays in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific. Ministers emphasized that trilateral defense cooperation has never been stronger and noted advances in the complexity of our trilateral cooperation and increased trilateral coordination at all levels.

Ministers expressed serious concern about the increasingly tough security environment in the East China Sea. They strongly opposed any unilateral destabilizing and coercive actions that could escalate tensions in the East China Sea.

The ministers expressed concern about the situation in the South China Sea. They strongly opposed any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion and actions that could increase tensions in the area, including the militarization of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and naval militia, and efforts to disrupt other states’ offshore resource exploitation activities. They strongly oppose China’s claims and actions that are in violation of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and that undermine international rules, standards and norms. Ministers stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, especially UNCLOS, and reaffirmed the 2016 South China Sea Arbitration Court’s decision as final and legally binding on the parties. They decided to work together to support states that can exercise their rights and freedoms in the South China Sea, in accordance with UNCLOS, including freedoms of navigation and overflight.

The ministers stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.

Ministers emphasized the importance of a secure and prosperous Southeast Asia, where sovereignty is respected and in advancing broader regional stability. They reiterated continued support for the ASEAN hub and the ASEAN-led regional architecture, including the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-Plus). They also emphasized their strong support for the practical implementation of the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Perspective. The ministers committed to work closely with the countries of the region, bilaterally and through ASEAN mechanisms, to support regional security and stability, including promoting maritime, cyber, border and health security cooperation. The ministers recognized the importance of strengthening cooperation with the Philippines and welcomed the meeting of defense ministers of Australia, Japan, the Philippines and the United States that was taking place during the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Ministers committed to deepening cooperation with Pacific island countries, including working with Pacific partners to support maritime security, respond to increased pressure from natural disasters and address the impacts of climate change. The three countries will continue to expand regional engagement and strengthen cooperation with their Pacific counterparts, particularly through the Pacific Islands Forum and other inclusive Pacific architecture.

Ministers are deeply concerned about North Korea’s nuclear and missile development. They strongly condemn North Korea’s repeated missile launches, including intercontinental ballistic missiles at an unprecedented frequency, and the latest alleged launch into space using ballistic missile technology, which is a serious violation of the resolutions of the Security Council of the United Nations. Ministers remain committed to working with the international community to address North Korea’s serious threat to the region. They reiterate their call on North Korea to immediately resolve the abduction issue and stop human rights violations.

Recognizing the important role that the tripartite partnership plays in promoting regional stability, the Ministers committed to continue taking concrete and practical measures to improve interoperability and deepen defense cooperation across the spectrum. They reinforced the importance of consulting with each other and developing coordinated responses to regional disasters and crises.

Ministers noted the importance of Japan’s introduction of counter-attack capabilities and Australia’s investment in long-range strike capabilities. They confirmed that Australia and Japan will work closely together, and with the United States, as these capabilities are introduced.

Ministers welcomed the progress being made towards the entry into force of the Japan-Australia Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA). They acknowledged the important role of the RAA in enabling deeper tripartite cooperation and increased interoperability. Ministers agreed to use the RAA for this purpose once it comes into force and committed to work on a roadmap for conducting tripartite cooperation activities in Australia over the next year.

Ministers welcomed the latest announcement of Australia’s path to buy nuclear-powered conventionally armed submarines. Japan reiterated its continued support for AUKUS.

Ministers welcomed the progress being made and highlighted achievements, including the first coordinated Asset Protection Mission (APM) during a trilateral activity in November 2022 and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) cooperation at Iwakuni Air Base in March 2023.

Ministers exchanged views on the regional security environment and agreed to resist unilateral efforts to change the status quo by force or coercion in all parts of the world and to work closely to deter and combat actions that undermine peace and international stability and the international system based. on the rule of law. They strongly condemned Russia’s unprovoked, unjust and illegal aggression against Ukraine. They shared the view that Russia should immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and cease hostilities in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations as required in resolution A/ES . -11/L.7 approved by the UN General Assembly on February 23.

The ministers committed to continue increasing defense cooperation between the three countries in the following areas:

Tripartite activities and exercises:

Conducting tripartite F-35 Joint Strike Fighter training in Australia.

Increase complex and high-level trilateral exercises in northern Australia, such as Exercise SOUTHERN JACKAROO to increase fitness.

Adjustment of Asset Protection Missions for the US Forces and the Australian Defense Forces by the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

Acceleration and deepening of tripartite cooperation for information exchange.

Continuation of tripartite policy and strategy dialogue on regional issues.

Enhanced cooperation:

Seek to complete a tripartite Research Development Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) framework as soon as possible.

Enhance cooperation of strategic capabilities in multiple areas, including integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and undersea warfare.

Comprehensive partnerships:

Further deepening engagement with ASEAN Member States (including through the ADMM-Plus framework), Pacific Island countries, European countries and like-minded partners and allies to support and strengthen free and open international norms in every region of the world.

Coordinate capacity building engagements with regional partners.

Work together with Pacific partners in addressing the challenge of unexploded ordnance.

The Ministers assert that tripartite cooperation is essential to maintain democratic values, transparency and respect for international norms and expressed their firm determination to keep the Indo-Pacific region a free, open, secure and prosperous region by continuing to expand the field of defense cooperation.