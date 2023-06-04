Kremlin bans Western journalists from Russia’s ‘Davos’





[1/2] Participants gather near a screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering a speech at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Saturday that journalists from “unfriendly countries” would not be allowed into the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, which President Vladimir Putin has used to showcase the Russian economy to global investors. The forum in St. Petersburg, the former imperial capital built by Tsar Peter the Great 300 years ago as a “window” to Europe, has been held since 1997 and has been billed by many officials as Russia’s answer to the World Economic Forum held in Davos. Western journalists have never before been banned from the forum in such a comprehensive manner. “This time it has really been decided not to accredit publications from countries unfriendly to SPIEF,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, using the acronym for the forum. “Interest in SPIEF is always great, all other journalists will work on the site,” Peskov said. “Unfriendly countries” is a definition used by Moscow to describe those who have sanctioned it for the war in Ukraine. Reuters’ Moscow office was told by forum organizers on Friday that accreditation for its journalists had been revoked after receiving an earlier confirmation of accreditation on Thursday. Reuters asked for written clarification, but none has yet been provided. When Russia was booming in the 2000s, big Western investors and investment bankers flocked to the forum, seeking a share of the explosive growth in the first decade of Putin’s rule. However, in recent years, Westerners have been replaced by Chinese and Arab investors. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak at last year’s forum. Putin, a former KGB spy who hails from St Petersburg, has said Russia is turning to China and Asian powers because the West has unleashed what he says is an economic and hybrid war against Russia aimed at tear the country apart. In 2021, Putin told delegates at the forum that “such big events and forums really unite and bring people from different countries closer.” “Russia will facilitate these meetings to the greatest extent possible, and will similarly facilitate the sharing of experience and the demonstration of innovative achievements in science and technology,” Putin said. This year’s forum will be held in June 1417. Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Christina Fincher and Angus MacSwan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles. Guy Faulconbridge Thomson Reuters As Moscow bureau chief, Guy leads coverage of Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Prior to Moscow, Guy led Brexit coverage as London bureau chief (2012-2022). On Brexit night, his team delivered one of Reuters’ landmark victories – reporting the world’s first Brexit news and financial markets. Guy graduated from the London School of Economics and began his career as an intern at Bloomberg. He has spent over 14 years covering the former Soviet Union. He speaks Russian fluently. Contact: +447825218698

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/kremlin-western-journalists-wont-get-accreditation-russian-economic-forum-2023-06-03/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos