Storms affect flights at Orlando International Airport





Storms moving through Central Florida affected flights at Orlando International Airport. On Saturday afternoon, a ground shutdown was issued for the airport and remained in effect until 5:45 p.m. Airport says flight and baggage delays may continue to affect passengers.” Due to current weather conditions, airline operations may be affected by flight/baggage delivery delays May occur. Please check directly with the airline your airline for updates on their operations,” the MCO tweeted. The ground stop meant some passengers’ holidays were starting a little later than planned. “We were in the air for about 30 minutes, 40 minutes,” said David Lee, who was flying from St. Louis. Ellen Nicholls was on the same flight. She says they landed in Orlando later than expected. “About two and a half hours, she said. Nicholls said you could tell the weather wasn’t good from the air. “You could see it was just a thick layer of cloud below us,” Nicholls said. “A little cloudy. ” Their flight was eventually diverted. “We were about 20 minutes from landing, Nicholls thinks. “They were like, we had bad weather. We got to be in the air for a while. We went in circles for almost an hour. And then we had to land in Jacksonville.” Disappointing news for both of these passengers both headed here to the theme parks. Yes it is, Lee said. “I’m hungry.” “It was frustrating, Nicholls said. “The kids were crying. You know, the whole deal.”After landing a few hours later than planned, they’re ready for their vacation. “I’m ready, Lee said. “Everything from here is going to go well,” Nicholls said. “I pray and hope.”

Storms moving through Central Florida affected flights at Orlando International Airport. On Saturday afternoon, a ground shutdown was issued for the airport and remained in effect until 5:45 p.m. The airport says flight and baggage delays may continue to affect travelers. “Due to current weather conditions, airline operations may be affected. Flight/baggage delivery delays may occur. Please contact your airline directly for updates regarding their operations,” the MCO wrote. on Twitter. The ground stop meant some passengers’ holidays were starting a little later than planned. “We were in the air for about 30 minutes, 40 minutes,” said David Lee, who was flying from St. Ellen Nicholls was on the same flight. She says they landed in Orlando later than expected. “About two and a half hours, she said. Nicholls said you could tell the weather wasn’t good from the air. “You could see it was just a thick layer of cloud below us,” Nicholls said. “A bit turbulent.” Their flight was eventually diverted. “We were about 20 minutes from landing I think,” Nicholls said. “They were like we had bad weather. We got to be in the air for a while. We went in circles for almost an hour. And then we had to land in Jacksonville.” Disappointing news for both of these passengers both headed here to the theme parks. Yes it is, Lee said. “I’m hungry.” “It was frustrating, Nicholls said. “The kids were crying. You know, the whole deal.” After landing a few hours later than planned, they are ready for their vacation. “I’m ready, Lee said. “Everything from here is going to go well,” Nicholls said. “I’m praying and hoping.” Main titles:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wesh.com/article/orlando-airport-storms-flight-delays/44083523 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos