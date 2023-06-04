Indian railway official says signaling error caused deadly train crashExBulletin







change the subtitles Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Rafiq Maqbool/AP BALASORE, India The derailment in eastern India that killed more than 300 people and injured hundreds was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that caused a train to switch tracks by mistake and collide with a freight train, officials said Sunday. . Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Balasore district in Odisha state in one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in decades. Jaya Verma Sinha, a senior railway official, said preliminary investigations revealed that a signal was given to the high-speed Coromandel Express to run on the main line, but the signal was later changed and the train instead entered the an adjacent circuit line where it ran into a cargo loaded with iron ore. The collision diverted the Coromandel Express coaches onto another track, causing the oncoming Yesvantpur-Howrah Express to also derail, she said. The passenger trains, carrying 2,296 people, were not speeding, she said. Freight trains are often parked on a ring line adjacent to the side, so the main line is clear to a passing train. Verma said the main cause of the crash was related to a fault in the electronic signaling system. She said a detailed investigation will reveal whether the error was human or technical. The electronic interlocking system is a safety mechanism designed to prevent conflicting movements between trains. It also monitors the status of signals that tell drivers how close they are to another train, how fast they can go and the presence of stationary trains on the tracks. “The system is 99.9% error free. But the 0.1% chance is always there for a mistake,” Verma said. Asked if the accident could be a case of sabotage, she said “nothing is ruled out”. On Sunday, a few mangled, wrecked and overturned carriages were the only remnants of the tragedy. Railway workers toiled in the blazing sun to lay cement blocks to fix the broken tracks. A team of excavators was removing mud and debris to clear the crash site. Fifteen bodies were recovered on Saturday evening and efforts continued overnight with heavy cranes being used to remove an engine that was placed on top of a railway carriage. No body was found on the motorbike and the work was completed on Sunday morning, said Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of fire and emergency services in Odisha. The crash comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on modernizing the British colonial-era railway network in India, which has become the world’s most populous country with 1.42 billion people. Despite government efforts to improve safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the world’s largest network of trains under one management. Modi visited the crash site on Saturday and spoke to rescue officials. He also visited a hospital to inquire about the injured and spoke to some of them. Modi told reporters that he felt the pain of the accident victims. He said the government will do its best to help them and strictly punish anyone found responsible. In 1995, two trains collided near New Delhi, killing 358 people in one of India’s worst rail accidents. In 2016, a passenger train derailed between the cities of Indore and Patna, killing 146 people. Most such accidents in India are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment. About 22 million people travel on 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling over 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) of track.

