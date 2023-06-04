International
Death toll in Senegal protests rises to 15 as opposition supporters clash with policeExBulletin
Leo Correa/AP
DAKAR, Senegal The number of people killed in days of clashes between Senegalese police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has now risen to 15, including two security officers, the government said on Saturday.
While Dakar was calmer on Saturday, clashes continued into the evening. In residential neighborhoods, protesters threw stones at police, blocked roads and set tires on fire. The military patrolled the streets while police fired tear gas at demonstrators, inspecting and arresting people thought to be causing trouble.
Residents looked over the roofs of buildings, both ducking for cover and watching the fighting.
The clashes first erupted on Thursday after Sonko was convicted of youth corruption but acquitted of raping a woman who worked at a massage parlor and making death threats against her. Sonko, who did not attend his trial in Dakar, was sentenced to two years in prison. His lawyer said an arrest warrant had not yet been issued for him.
Sonko came third in Senegal’s 2019 presidential election and is popular with the country’s youth. His supporters say his legal troubles are part of a government effort to derail his 2024 presidential bid.
Sonko is considered the main competition of President Macky Sall and has asked Sall to publicly declare that he will not seek a third term in office.
The international community has called on the government of Senegal to resolve tensions. France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said it was “extremely concerned by the violence” and called for a resolution to the crisis, in line with Senegal’s long democratic tradition.
Human rights groups have condemned the government crackdown, which has included arbitrary arrests and restrictions on social media. Several social media sites used by demonstrators to incite violence, such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, have been suspended for nearly two days.
The US State Department issued a statement condemning the violence.
“Senegal’s strong record of democratic governance, rule of law and peaceful coexistence is something the Senegalese people can rightly be proud of. We call on all parties to express their views in a peaceful manner,” he said. department spokesman Matthew Miller.
Senegalese blame the government for the violence and loss of life.
One woman, Seynabou Diop, told The Associated Press on Saturday that her 21-year-old son, Khadim, was killed in the protests, shot in the chest.
“I feel deep pain. What is happening is difficult. Our children are dying. I never thought I would have to go through this,” she said.
It was the first time her son, a disciplined and polite mechanic, had joined the protests, rushing out of the house as soon as he heard Sonko had been sentenced, she said.
“I think Macky Sall is responsible. If he would talk to the Senegalese people, especially the youth, maybe we wouldn’t have all these problems,” Diop said. The Associated Press could not verify the cause of death. The family said an autopsy was underway.
Corruption of youth, which involves using a position of power to have sexual relations with persons under the age of 21, is a criminal offense in Senegal, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $6,000.
Under Senegalese law, Sonko’s conviction would bar him from running in next year’s elections, said Bamba Cisse, another defense lawyer. However, the government said Sonko could seek a retrial after being jailed. It was not known when he would be held in custody.
If the violence continues, it could threaten the country’s institutions, analysts say.
“Never in their worst nightmares (would) Senegalese have thought of witnessing the prevailing forms of apocalyptic and irrational violence,” said Alioune Tine, founder of the Afrikajom Center, a West African think tank.
“The most common feeling about the current situation is fear, stress, exhaustion and helplessness. So what people are looking for now is peace,” he said.
The West African country has been seen as a bastion of democratic stability in the region.
Sonko has not been heard from or seen since the verdict. In a statement on Friday, his PASTEF-Patriots party called on Senegalese to “reinforce and intensify constitutional resistance” until President Sall leaves office.
Government spokesman Abdou Karim Fofana said the damage caused by months of demonstrations had cost the country millions of dollars. He argued that the protesters posed a threat to democracy.
“These calls (to protest) resemble the anti-republican nature of all these movements that hide behind social networks and do not believe in the foundations of democracy, which are elections, freedom of expression, but also the resources that. our (legal) system offers,” said Fofana.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/06/03/1180013963/senegal-protests-sonko-opposition-leader
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hearts are back in style and there’s so much to love | Fashion
- Travel this summer with 6 Google and ChatGPT AI companions
- Death toll in Senegal protests rises to 15 as opposition supporters clash with policeExBulletin
- Top US spellers take on British spellers – BBC News
- Trump lawyers ask judge in New York silence case to step down | donald trump
- Narendra Modi promises ‘toughest punishment’ as death toll passes 300
- VPAP announces new Managing Director
- “Israel is attractive to us because it invests in cutting-edge technology.”
- Reading of Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III’s Meeting with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong > US Department of Defense > Announcement
- Imran Khan will likely face trial in military court, Pakistan’s defense minister says
- Natalie Portman to Scarlett Johansson, AI Photos Show Hollywood Actresses on ‘Spiritual Journey’ to India
- Hitting the ball into the crowd was a “stupid move,” says Andreeva