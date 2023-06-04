India train crash: Cause and persons responsible identified, says railway minister



New Delhi/London/Hong Kong

CNN

–



Rescue efforts ended and the overturned train carriages were freed from the tracks in Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, on Sunday as authorities rushed to resume rail services after one of the deadliest train disasters in the country’s history.

At least 275 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in what officials described as a three-way collision involving two passenger trains and a stationary freight train on Friday evening. The number was revised down from at least 288 after officials said some of the bodies at the scene had been counted twice in the chaos of the rubble.

Authorities were looking into whether a failure to signal the result or a technical malfunction or human error had led to the crash. India’s railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Sunday that the accident was due to a change in electronic interlocking and that an investigation would reveal who was responsible for that error.

The cause has been identified and those responsible have been identified, he told Indian news agency ANI, declining to give further details until the government’s report is released.

According to senior railway officials, the Coromandel Express, a high-speed train traveling from Kolkata to Chennai, veered on a curved line and rammed into an empty heavy goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station. Its carriages derailed on the opposite track, where they were hit by a high-speed train, the Howrah Express, which was traveling from Bangalore.

Jaya Varma Sinha, an official at India’s railway ministry, said on Sunday that the high speed of the Coromandel Express that collided with the freight train, which was carrying iron ore, had contributed to the high number of fatalities and injuries.

The collision was huge as the train was moving at full speed, 128 km/h [79.5mph]and the other issue here is that it was a freight train carrying iron ore, which is a heavy train, so the entire impact of the crash was felt on the moving train, Sinha said.

She added that the other passenger train was also moving at a very high speed, 126 km/h [78.2mph]and that in the last fraction of a second his last three coaches came into the path of the other derailed coaches.

Anger is growing over the deadly accident, with frustrations over long-standing safety issues with India’s aging and aging rail network simmering. With rail routes still blocked, family members of the dead passengers must find their way by other means to the crash site to help identify the dead.

Hopes have faded that more survivors will be found, with authorities on Sunday shifting their focus from searching for people trapped under the overturned wagons to clearing the wreckage. All 21 buses that derailed at Bahanaga Bazar station have been shifted and the rest of the area is being repaired so that services can resume.

More than 1,000 workers, seven digging machines, two accident relief trains and four rail and road cranes have been deployed to recovery efforts at the crash site.

Vaishnaw, who is facing calls from opposition politicians for his resignation, said the aim was to have a full, normal situation by Wednesday morning, adding that we have mobilized a lot of resources.

The number of injured remains at over 1,000 people and over 100 patients are in critical care, according to India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who arrived in Odisha state on Sunday morning.

Expert doctors, specialized equipment and medicines have been sent from the Indian capital, New Delhi, Mandaviya added.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced 500,000 rupees ($6,067) as compensation for the relatives of those who died and 100,000 rupees ($1,213) for people who suffered serious injuries.

Patnaik said that all possible steps have been taken to save the lives of the injured passengers at various hospitals, according to a statement issued by Odisha’s Information and Public Relations Department.

State authorities said a special train service will run on Sunday to transport survivors and dead bodies from Odisha.

The train will travel to Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, and will stop at all major stations, with a parcel carriage attached to carry the bodies of the deceased.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the site on Saturday, praised local authorities and rescue teams for their work, while also reaffirming that those responsible for the accident will be brought to justice.

I congratulate every person belonging to Railway teams, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), ODRAF (Odisha Rapid Action Force), local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others who are working tirelessly on the ground and rescue operations are being strengthened. Proud of their dedication, he said.

Condolences have poured in over the past two days from world leaders around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was deeply saddened by the loss of life and injury, according to his spokesman. A message released by the Vatican said Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the great loss of life.

The train crash has raised questions about the safety of the country’s massive and aging rail network as the government invests in modernizing it.

India’s extensive railway network, one of the largest in the world, was built more than 160 years ago under British colonial rule. Today, it runs about 11,000 trains daily over 67,000 miles of track in the world’s most populous nation.

Broken infrastructure is often cited as the cause of traffic delays and numerous train accidents in India. Although government statistics show that accidents and derailments have been on the decline in recent years, they are still tragically common.

More than 16,000 people were killed in nearly 18,000 rail accidents across the country in 2021. According to national crime data, most rail accidents 67.7% were due to falls from trains and collisions between trains and people on the tracks. Train-to-train collisions are less common.

Improving India’s transportation infrastructure is a top priority for Modi in his bid to create a $5 trillion economy by 2025. For the fiscal year that began in April, Modi’s government increased capital spending on airports, road construction and highways and other infrastructure projects at $122 billion, or 1.7% of its GDP.

A significant portion of this spending is aimed at introducing more high-speed trains to its slow-moving railways. India’s new budget includes an allocation of $29 billion for rail development, according to the Albright Stonebridge Group, a business strategy firm.

An ambitious national rail plan, announced in 2021, envisages that all major cities in north, west and south India should be connected by high-speed rail. Cities between 300 and 700 kilometers apart with a population of at least one million are being given priority.

Several major projects have just been completed, or are nearing completion, including the construction of the world’s highest railway bridge in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Modi was set to inaugurate a new high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, on Saturday before the accident took place.