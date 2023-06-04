China, US defense chiefs vie for influence in Asia-PacificExBulletin

International
SINGAPORE China’s new defense minister made his first international appearance on Sunday at an annual defense summit, delivering a thinly veiled barbed speech to the US, urging it to “mind your own business ” after two close encounters between the military.
“The best way to prevent this from happening is to keep military ships and aircraft out of our waters and airspace,” Li said. said. “Take care of your territorial waters and airspace, then there will be no problem.”
His remarks underscore how rising US-China military tensions have dominated the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, spilling into the open with dueling speeches by their respective defense chiefs over the weekend.
Here’s what this means for power dynamics in the region.
China tried to blame the US for a near-failure in Taiwan.
On Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin chided China’s unwillingness to sit down for talks in his keynote speech on the same day that two warships from the US and Canada sailed together through the Taiwan Strait after transiting the South China Sea. South China.
Canada’s navy said a Chinese navy warship aggressively cut in front of the convoy and came inside 150 meters collision with the American ship USS Chung-Hoon. Earlier this month, the Pentagon said a Chinese fighter jet closed dangerously close to a US surveillance plane in international airspace over the South China Sea.
“Why is all this happening near China’s sovereign waters and airspace? Chinese ships and aircraft never go near other countries’ airspace and waters,” said China’s defense chief Li.
The US and China are competing for influence in the Asia Pacific.
Vincent Thian/AP
The US and China have also increased their military activity and arms buildup in the Asia Pacific region.
Austin promoted expanded military exercises with allies and partners, including Japan, Australia, the Philippines and Indonesia. The US is also increasing the sharing of military technology with India, creating interoperability between its military systems with Japan, and is currently building a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines with Australia.
Li hit back in his comments on Sunday, offering military partnership with Southeast Asian countries on the basis of “mutual respect”.
However, the response to Li’s comments from various Southeast Asian delegations gave the impression that this “family” is very divided. Some said that while China talks about cooperation, its actions have a different message.
“When President Marcos and President Xi met in Beijing, they agreed to manage differences through peaceful means and promote freedom of navigation… While China is talking dialogue, its actions show confrontation,” Jay Tristan Tarriela, Philippines. said the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Coast Guard at one of the summit events. Earlier this year, the Philippines accused a Chinese coast guard vessel of blinding the crew of a fishing vessel with a military-grade laser.
Both the US and China want a “thaw” of relations, but on their own terms.
Chinese defense chief Li said China wanted cooperation with the US, but delegations from each side presented drastically different interpretations of how to improve bilateral relations.
Li argued that the two countries should seek “common ground”. “It is undeniable that a serious conflict or confrontation between China and the US will be an unbearable disaster for the world,” he said.
The US has increased congressional visits and arms sales to Taiwan, an island China claims as its own. China, meanwhile, wants the US to first lift its sanctions on Li, which the US imposed in 2018 when Li, then head of the military’s equipment division, bought Russian weapons.
“If a collision were to occur in the future, the responsibility would fall entirely on the US,” He Lei, deputy director of the People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Science in Beijing, told NPR. “If the US would permanently stop such transits, there would be no more incidents.”
He claimed that the fact that the boats had not collided showed skill on the part of the navy. “The close distance between the two ships shows the utmost professionalism! To come so close and not collide shows their professionalism,” he said.
China’s military had sent naval and air forces to monitor the convoy, the country’s eastern command said. “The relevant countries deliberately create trouble in the Taiwan Strait region, deliberately provoke dangers, maliciously undermine regional peace and stability, and send wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces,” Colonel Shi Yi, a military spokesman. said in a statement.
A hemisphere away, the war in Ukraine is a contentious issue in Asia.
Political heavyweights from the European Union and Ukraine also traveled to Singapore to rally support for Ukraine in its fight to expel Russian troops from its territory.
“There are many countries that are making a very important contribution to Ukraine. But I think that we should also, at the same time, be humble about the need to have a strategic dialogue with the Global South,” Pl Jonson, minister defense swedish. said in an interview with NPR.” Sweden is increasing its defense budget this year and has applied to join NATO, the security alliance, breaking with its history of neutrality.
However, the countries of Southeast Asia are not completely affected by the arguments about Ukraine. Countries like Thailand and Malaysia have either not condemned the Russian invasion or, like Indonesia, have continued to openly judge Russia.
Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto proposed a plan to create a demilitarized zone between Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories and the rest of Ukraine, a proposal that drew immediate backlash from Ukrainian Defense Minister Olekseii Reznikov.
“I’ll try to be polite. It looks like a Russian plan,” Reznikov said on a panel later.
The proposal was met with cautious curiosity by the Southeast Asian delegates, however. Cambodia’s defense minister later also called for a negotiated end to the war.
“As soon as you say you want to negotiate for peace in Ukraine, you are thrown aside as “pro-Russia”. This really limits our options,” said a senior Indonesian diplomat. He declined to be named as he was not authorized to give media interviews.
