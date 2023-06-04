China defends US warship in Taiwan Strait

China’s defense minister defended sailing a warship along the path of a US destroyer and a Canadian frigate transiting the Taiwan Strait, telling a gathering of some of the world’s top defense officials in Singapore on Sunday that the so-called freedom of navigation patrols are a provocation for China.

In his first international public address since becoming defense minister in March, General Li Shangfu told the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday that China does not have a problem with innocent passage, but that we must prevent attempts to use those freedoms of navigation (patrols), that innocent passage, to exercise the hegemony of navigation

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the same forum on Saturday that Washington would not flinch in the face of provocation or coercion from China and would continue to regularly sail and fly over the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea to emphasize that they are international waters, rebutting claims territorial of Beijing.

On the same day, a US guided-missile destroyer and a Canadian frigate were intercepted by a Chinese warship while passing through the strait between the self-governing island of Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, and mainland China. The Chinese ship overtook the US vessel and then went 150 yards (about 140 meters) on its bow in an unsafe manner, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Furthermore, the US has said a Chinese fighter jet J-16 Late last month it performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver while intercepting a US Air Force reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea, flying directly in front of the plane’s nose.

These and previous incidents have raised concerns about a possible accident that could lead to an escalation between the two nations at a time when tensions are already high.

Li suggested that the US and its allies had created the risk and should instead focus on properly guarding your airspace and territorial waters.

The best way is for countries, especially countries’ naval ships and warplanes, not to conduct closing actions through other countries’ territories, he said through a translator. What’s the point of going there? In China we always say, Mind your own business.

In a wide-ranging speech, Li reiterated many of Beijing’s well-known positions, including its claim to Taiwan, calling it the core of our core interests.

He accused the US and others of interfering in China’s internal affairs by offering to Taiwan defense support and trainingand direction high-level diplomatic visits.

China remains committed to the path of peaceful development, but we will never hesitate to protect our legitimate rights and interests, let alone sacrifice the core interests of nations, he said.

As the lyrics of a popular Chinese song say: When friends visit us, we welcome them with good wine. When jackals or wolves come, we will face them with rifles.

In his speech the other day, Austin broadly outlined the US vision of a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific within a world of rules and rights.

In pursuit of that, Austin said the US is increasing planning, coordination and training with allies from the East China Sea to the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean with shared goals to deter aggression and deepen rules and norms. that promote prosperity. and prevent conflict.

Li scoffed at the notion, saying some countries have a selective approach to international rules and laws.

He likes to force his rules on others, he said. The so-called rules-based international order never tells you what the rules are and who made these rules.

On the contrary, he said, we practice multilateralism and pursue beneficial cooperation.

Li is under US sanctions that are part of a broader package of measures against Russia but predate the invasion of Ukraine that were imposed in 2018 over Li’s involvement in Moscow’s purchase of Chinese fighter jets and anti-aircraft missiles.

The sanctions, which generally prevent Li from doing business in the United States, do not prevent him from holding official talks, US defense officials have said.

still, he declined Austins invitation to speak on the sidelines of the conference, though the two shook hands before sitting on opposite sides of the same table together when the forum opened on Friday.

Austin said that wasn’t enough.

A hearty handshake over dinner is no substitute for a substantial engagement, Austin said.

The US has noted that since 2021, long before Li became defense minister, China has refused or failed to respond to more than a dozen requests from the US Defense Department to talk to senior leaders, as well as numerous requests for continuous dialogue and engagement at the working level. .

Li said China is open to communications between our two countries and also between our two militaries, but without mentioning sanctions, said exchanges should be based on mutual respect.

This is a very basic principle, he said. If we do not even have mutual respect, then our communications will not be productive.

He said he recognized that any serious conflict or confrontation between China and the US would be an unbearable disaster for the world and that the two countries should find ways to improve relations, saying they are at a level of record low.

History has proven time and time again that both China and the United States will benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation, he said.

China seeks to develop a new type of major-country relationship with the United States. As for the US side, it should act sincerely, match its words with deeds, and take concrete actions together with China to stabilize relations and prevent further deterioration, Li said.