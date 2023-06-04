International
Big news for Allegiant Airlines at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Written by Suncoast Post Staff on . Posted in Businesses.
Allegiant Airbudget-friendly airline that has played a major role in the rapid expansion of Sarasota Bradenton International Airportis set to occupy all five gates at the new terminal currently under construction.
Although the planned terminal looks unremarkable at the moment, resembling nothing more than a construction site with underground services installed next to the ticket counter, it is expected to undergo a remarkable transformation by December 2024. The ground-level terminal will to have 970 places, including 630 equipped with charging sockets for phones and electronic devices. Additionally, it will have five gates, a four-lane security checkpoint, nursing rooms, a pet relief area and toilet facilities.
Allegiant Airlines’ move to the new terminal will also free up three gates in the existing terminal, opening the way for further expansion opportunities.
With more gateways available, hopefully Allegiant will introduce additional destinations. Another factor contributing to Allegiant’s potential growth in SRQ is that Sunseeker Resort, currently under construction near Punta Gorda. The company plans to complete the resort and begin welcoming guests in October 2023, creating an all-inclusive destination near Fort Myers and Sarasota.
Allegiant began service to SRQ in April 2018 with three nonstop destinations and has since expanded to offer 29 nonstop flights. Southwest, which began serving SRQ in February 2021, now offers flights to 21 destinations.
Prior to Allegiant’s presence, SRQ was served by six airlines and offered nonstop flights to just 12 destinations. However, the airport’s offerings have now multiplied to over 50 destinations.
In another development, the Sarasota Airport Authority has agreed to engage in contract negotiations with Prime Engineering of Atlanta for planning, engineering and architectural design services related to the expanded air cargo and vehicle storage facility. This project is the result of the airport’s significant increase in passenger traffic.
Photo from Facebook
