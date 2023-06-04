China strengthens access to the squareExBulletin



BEIJING China tightened access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on Sunday, the anniversary of a military crackdown on 1989 pro-democracy protests that left an unknown number of people dead and discussion and commemoration banned inside the country.

In Hong Kong, which had been the last Chinese-controlled territory to hold commemorations, eight people, including activists and artists, were arrested on the eve of the crackdown’s anniversary, a move that underscored the city’s shrinking space for freedom of expression . Police late on Sunday said they arrested a woman for allegedly obstructing police officers in the performance of their duties and took 23 others into custody for further investigation on suspicion of breaching the public order. Many were arrested by officers around Victoria Park.

The vast public space with its lawns and sports grounds was once the scene of an annual candlelight vigil to remember the hundreds or thousands killed when army tanks and infantry descended on central Beijing on the night of June 3 and into the morning of June 4. . 1989.

Discussion of the seven weeks of student-led protests that drew workers and artists and their violent resolution has long been suppressed in China. It has also become increasingly outspoken in Hong Kong since a sweeping national security law was imposed in June 2020, effectively banning anyone from holding commemorative events.

The death toll from the 1989 violence remains unknown, and the Communist Party relentlessly harasses those at home or abroad who seek to keep alive the memory of the events.

In Beijing, extra security was seen around Tiananmen Square, which has long been surrounded by security checks requiring those entering to show identification. People walking or cycling on Changan Avenue running north of the square were stopped and forced to show identification. Those with journalist visas in their passports were told they needed special permission to approach the area.

However, throngs of tourists were seen visiting the iconic site, with hundreds queuing to enter the square.

Ahead of the anniversary, a group of mothers who lost their children in the Tiananmen crackdown demanded redress and issued a statement renewing their call for “truth, reparation and accountability”.

Human Rights Watch called on the Chinese government to accept responsibility for the killing of pro-democracy protesters.

“The Chinese government continues to evade responsibility for the decade-long Tiananmen Massacre, which has encouraged the arbitrary arrest of millions of people, its harsh censorship and surveillance, and its efforts to undermine international rights,” Yaqiu Wang, senior researcher of China at Human Rights Watch. , said in a statement.

While Hong Kong, a former British colony handed over to Chinese rule in 1997, uses colonial-era anti-sedition laws to crack down on dissent, the persistence of non-conformist voices “shows the futility of the authorities’ efforts to enforce silence and obedience,” it said. Amnesty International.

“The Hong Kong government’s shameful campaign to detain people marking this anniversary reflects the Chinese central government’s censorship and is an insult to those killed in the Tiananmen crackdown,” Amnesty said.

Beijing-appointed authorities in Hong Kong have blocked the Tiananmen memorial for the past three years, citing public health reasons. In 2020, thousands defied a police ban on holding the event.

Despite the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions, the city’s public commemoration this year was shut down under a Beijing-imposed national security law that prosecuted or silenced many Hong Kong activists. Three leaders of the group organizing the vigil were charged with subversion under the law. The group itself disbanded in 2021 after police informed it that it was under investigation for working on behalf of foreign groups, a charge the group denied.

Following the passage of the security law following mass protests in 2019, Tiananmen-related visual spectacles, including statues at universities, were also removed. Recently, books depicting the events have been pulled from public library shelves.

Asked whether it is legal to mourn oppression in public as an individual, Hong Kong leader John Lee said that if someone breaks the law, “of course the police will have to take action.”

Many Hong Kong residents, unsure of what the authorities might consider subversive, tried to mark the event in low-profile ways on Sunday.

Chan Po-ying, head of the League of Social Democrats, held an LED candle in one hand and two yellow paper flowers in the other. She was taken by police officers from a stop and search area.

Public broadcaster RTHK reported it understood police would deploy up to 6,000 officers to patrol streets, including Victoria Park and the seat of government.

In Victoria Park, scenes of people rallying for democracy have been replaced by a carnival organized by pro-Beijing groups to mark the city’s 1997 handover to China.

At around 8.30pm, another 14 people, including activists and a former president of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, were picked up by police in the Causeway Bay shopping area, where Victoria Park is located.

Sunday’s events reflected the political cooling that has fueled a surge in immigration to Britain and elsewhere and a deep ambivalence among a population that had been strongly engaged in local politics.

A commemoration was held in Taipei, the capital of the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan, which China claims as its territory to possibly annex by force. More than 500 participants turned out to light candles, listen to speeches and chant slogans in the pouring rain.

Kacey Wong, an artist who is among the many Hong Kong residents who have moved to the island, said more than 30 years of commemorating the 1989 protests had made it a part of life.

Wong said an artist friend of his, Sanmu Chen, had been arrested along with others while trying to stage a public street performance in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay.

“So it’s all ingrained in our subconscious that we should care and practice our sympathy towards other people who want democracy and freedom,” Wong said.