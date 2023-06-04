Tiananmen Square massacre anniversary: ​​Vigils go global as authorities in China and Hong Kong shut down remembrance

International
Hong Kongers living overseas are helping to keep alive the flame of remembrance for the victims of China’s Tiananmen massacre, as authorities in a city that once hosted huge annual vigils continue to crack down on dissent.
Until recently, Hong Kong was the only country within China that tolerated large-scale gatherings every June 4 to commemorate the moment in 1989 when the Communist Party sent tanks to violently quell peaceful student-led democracy protests in the square Tiananmen of Beijing.
But the annual candlelight vigils have been muted for the past three years in the wake of pandemic restrictions and Beijing’s ongoing political crackdown on Hong Kong, which was overturned by its major democracy protests in 2019.
This year is expected to be different.
As a result, it is overseas where the most concerted commemorations for the 34th anniversary are taking place.
Protests, vigils and demonstrations are planned in numerous cities around the world, including in Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Europe, the United States and Canada, bolstered by a growing group of Hong Kongers who have chosen to move overseas.
I think it’s sad to say that what Beijing and Hong Kong are doing is trying to erase history and memory, said Kevin Yam, a former lawyer in Hong Kong who will attend a ceremony in Melbourne. Australia, where he now resides.
For those who can still remember, we have an obligation to let the world know that we have not forgotten, he told CNN.
A new museum in New York is a living example of how Tiananmen commemorations are going global.
On Friday, Zhou Fengsuo and Wang Dan, two former student leaders who participated in the 1989 Tiananmen protests and now live in the United States, unveiled a June 4 commemorative exhibition on Avenue 6.
The display includes items collected by those who survived the massacre, including newspapers chronicling the event, a blood-stained shirt from a former journalist and a decades-old printer used by protesters that was smuggled out of China.
Zhou said the idea to create an exhibition in New York began five years ago, but the closure of the Hong Kong museum on June 4 by the authorities in 2021 added urgency.
Hong Kong has carried the torch to commemorate the Tiananmen massacre, keeping the legacy alive. When the museum was closed, with the leaders of the Hong Kong alliance in jail, we knew it was a critical moment, he said.
We must continue here in the United States.
The 2,200-square-meter venue in New York can host up to 100 guests at a time, with schools and universities already requesting a tour, Zhou said, adding that they have raised enough funds to keep it open. work for many years.
Thirty-four years ago, Beijing sent People’s Liberation Army troops armed with rifles and accompanied by tanks to forcibly clear the square where students were protesting for greater democracy.
There is no official death toll, but estimates range from several hundred to thousands, with many more injured.
The authorities in mainland China have always done their best to erase all memory of the Tiananmen massacre: censoring news reports, erasing all mentions from the Internet, arresting and exiled the organizers of the protests, and closely detaining their relatives. who died. surveillance.
Censorship has meant that generations of mainland Chinese have grown up without knowledge of the events of June 4.
But Hong Kong was different.
The somber and defiant vigils were an annual political cornerstone, first under British colonial rule and then after the cities’ handover to China in 1997. Every June 4, rain or shine, tens of thousands of people would descend on Victoria Park with speakers demanding accountability from the Chinese Communist Party for ordering the bloody military coup.
But Hong Kong’s political culture has changed drastically in the wake of the large and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests of 2019.
Beijing responded with a sweeping national security law that outlawed most dissent. Leading democracy activists, including key Tiananmen vigilante figures, have been jailed, critical newspapers have been shut down, and the political system has been overhauled to ensure that only patriots are allowed in.
Authorities banned the vigil in 2020 and 2021 citing coronavirus health restrictions, though many Hongkongers believe it was just an excuse to suppress displays of public dissent.
According to the government statement.
The Hong Kong Alliance, the group behind the past vigils, has disbanded with three key figures in jail facing national security charges.
This year the park is open again after three years of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it is hosting a fair organized by patriotic pro-government associations to celebrate Hong Kong’s handover to China, an anniversary that is more than three weeks away.
Ahead of this Sunday’s anniversary, the authorities made it clear that commemoration of Tiananmen this year would not be tolerated.
Security Secretary Chris Tang, a former police chief, said he expected some might use the very special day to defend Hong Kong’s independence and subvert state power, acts banned by the new national security law. .
But I want to tell these people that if you commit these acts, we will definitely take decisive action, he warned, adding: You will be out of luck.
Hong Kong police maintained a heavy police presence around the park in the run-up to the anniversary, deploying several police trainers and even an armored vehicle at one point.
A handful of artists and activists defied the warnings and took to either the park or the surrounding streets on Saturday evening to make private memorials with tributes and floral banners, only to be caught and quickly taken away by officers.
A police spokesman said four people were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct in public or committing acts with intent to riot since Saturday. Police said some individuals had protest paraphernalia with allegedly seditious wording. Four others were sent for further investigation, police added.
Richard Tsoi, former secretary for the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance, said he planned to commemorate the event either at home or in a private location.
Of course, there will be no large-scale commemorative activities. Whether one can mourn in public without breaking the law is also a question, said the former organizer, who attended every vigil in the past.
Across Hong Kong physical reminders of the Tiananmen massacre, including a famous Pillar of Shame statue that stood at the city’s oldest university, have been dismantled in recent years.
However, last month a replica of the Pillar of Shame was erected in Berlin, with the help of the original Danish artist Jens Galschiot and a prominent Hong Kong activist who now lives in Germany. The artist also provided more than 40 giant banners printed with the pillar’s image in 18 cities for their commemorative events, including Los Angeles and Boston.
Another pillar was discovered in Norway last year.
It is true that commemorations around June 4 have expanded and become more global since it has become impossible to do anything in Hong Kong, he told CNN.
Zhou says Hong Kong residents are playing a key role in keeping the memory of Tiananmen alive overseas.
Since last year, many countries have seen record numbers of participants largely due to Hong Kong immigrants, he said.
Many Hong Kong residents have left overseas with the city’s population falling from 7.41 million to 7.29 million last year.
In Britain, where more than 100,000 Hongkongers have settled since London offered an easier path to citizenship two years ago, around a dozen marches and vigils are planned across the country on June 4, from Nottingham and Manchester, a popular destination for Hong Kong. immigrants.
In London, marchers will gather in Trafalgar Square before marching to Chinese embassies, where a vigil will be held.
