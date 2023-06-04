DVIDS – News – Exercise Vulcan Guard Bolt 4 Integrates International Partners





The 178th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group hosted partners from the Polish Armed Forces as well as members of the U.S. Space Force as part of the Vulcan Guard Bolt 4 exercise at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base, Ohio, March 24 2023. Exercise Vulcan Guard Bolt is a series of exercises designed to integrate National Guard space operations with international partners and intelligence professionals. Vulcan Guard Bolt 4 lasted for four days, with the goal of exercising the space electronic warfare, electronic support and space intelligence mission areas. The analysts’ backgrounds were extremely diverse, and what was asked of them was outside of their normal day-to-day and primary job functions, said US Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dominic Marino, an Intelligence Operations Specialist for the 126th Intelligence Squadron. They learned new tools and methods quickly and produced excellent results for their space weapon system operator counterparts. This training supported current weapons officers as well as candidates for the US Air Force Weapons School. It was intended to build relationships with units of the United States Space Force and improve the planning and briefing skills of its participants. Through these exercises, National Guard space professionals have partnered with their counterparts in the United States Space Force and the Polish Armed Forces, allowing them to practice interoperability in a simulated, contested environment in space, Marino said. . The Vulcan Guard Bolt helps advance the National Defense Strategy, which focuses on cooperation with a growing network of US allies and partners for common objectives. This iteration illustrates the flexibility and adaptability of our intelligence professionals, Marino said. The cooperation of the United States Air Force, the Space Force and the Polish Armed Forces emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in the protection of space assets. Date of receipt: 23.03.2023 Post date: 06.04.2023 15:19 Story ID: 446170 Location: SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR NATIONAL BASE, OH, USA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



this job Exercise Vulcan Guard Bolt 4 integrates international partnersBY SrA Constantin Bambakidisidentified by DVDSmust comply with the restrictions indicated at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

