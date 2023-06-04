Pope Francis discusses faith, world affairs on Italian TV

Pope Francis appears in a weekly religious program of RAI, the Italian public broadcaster, which was recorded on May 27 and broadcast a week later. The Pope expressed his thoughts on world challenges and social issues, encouraging everyone to pray and find strength in their faith.

By Salvatore Cernuzio and staff reporter

Pope Francis became the guest star of the Italian television program about faith and religion called In your image (‘In His Image’), a weekly broadcast by RAI, the national public broadcaster. The Pope dialogued on a multitude of issues and social challenges, especially the world situation.

Speaking about the search for world peace, he said: “It is a story as old as humanity: with peace you always come forward, maybe a little but gain, while with war you lose everything. Everything! And the so-called gains. are losses”. Pope recalled Pius XII’s call in his 1939 radio message to world leaders when, on the eve of World War II, he said: “Nothing is lost with peace. Everything can be lost in war.”

Pope Francis makes this warning his own, recalling the conflict in Ukraine that wounds Europe, but also all the wars and violence that mark the world. He condemned the glamorization of violence, especially torture, which we are seeing in wars and even in the media, while it is a terrible reality that must be stopped.

A positive role can be played by the media

The RAI broadcast featured video links, reports on the people and the challenges they face, live testimonies with Pope Francis interacting and commenting. The recording of the program took place a week before the broadcast on Sunday 4 June.

Pope Francis revealed that he had never been in a television studio like this, or watched much television before, because when he was growing up, there were no televisions yet, he said.

Regarding the important role played by the media, he said that “the media should help people discover and understand each other, help make friends and send help to get rid of the evils that can destroy people’s lives. people. He said that this positive emphasis does not mean only talking about religion. and God, very important, but always preserving and remembering the human dimension, our common humanity.

Jubilee, an opportunity for forgiveness

The discussion also focused on important Church events, including the upcoming jubilee in 2025, which the Pope described as an occasion “to bring everyone closer to each other, to God, to solve problems, to sorry one of the most beautiful things for people is (offering) forgiveness.”

Recalling his personal memories, he spoke about his grandmother, Roza, who was the first to teach him love for the Blessed Mother: “She spoke to me about St. Joseph and Our Lady, but always Jesus in the center.” He added that the centrality of Christ is important in discerning the authenticity of reported Marian apparitions. He notes that “there have been real apparitions of Our Lady, but always with such a finger (pointing) to Jesus, not withdrawn from himself.

Dealing with suffering

Speaking on the topic of grief during the program, the parents of a seriously ill five-year-old girl joined the studio broadcast. Their daughter, Angelica, died the day before the Pope left Rome’s Gemelli hospital on April 1. The Pope met them in front of the hospital and offered a hug to the grieving mother, a moment captured by the media present at the time.

The Pope recalled the importance of “gentleness” and “accompanying suffering, noting that often just being there or gestures, not words, are the most helpful, since there are no words for pain, only gestures and silence.”

Message to parents and teachers

The Pope also reiterated what he called God’s “style”, recalling dimensions such as “closeness, compassion and tenderness”. He said that this should be taught to children as “there is no way out: either we choose the path of love, tenderness, or we choose the path of indifference”.

The Pope also encouraged parents to educate the limits of expression, because doing otherwise causes harm, saying that children need caress, love, but also not love. Not to anger.” He said the same about teachers, who help you learn, grow, but also teach you the necessary discipline in life.